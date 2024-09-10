Sound Payments And Dejavoo Launch Integrated Payment Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sound POS and Dejavoo Partner

This strategic alliance empowers merchants to maximize efficiency and boost profits

- Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic payments solutions provider, and Dejavoo, a global leader in innovative payment today announced the completion of the integration of Dejavoo's QD series of secure payment devices and Sound POS.

“As we celebrate Sound Payment's 8th anniversary and continuous growth, we welcome Dejavoo to our Sound family and are excited to expand the hardware line for Sound POS resellers and merchants,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments.“This is an important accomplishment in our company's history as we grow Sound POS in the market.”

The integration of these systems is designed to facilitate a fast, and secure transaction process, enhancing the total customer experience.

The secure Android terminals in Dejavoo's QD line offer merchants a wide range of options – rugged and dependable for businesses on-the-go to sophisticated features for quick serve restaurants and busy retail shops. There is a QD terminal for every merchant at affordable prices.

“Our partnership with Sound POS will help merchants best position themselves for today's competitive environment, boosting productivity, reducing operating costs, and increasing sales,” said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO, Dejavoo.

In the coming weeks, Sound POS will expand its hardware options to include Dejavoo's affordable, fast and secure Android P line.

These devices will be showcased September 17-19 at the Western States Acquirers Association (WSAA) trade show in Las Vegas. Visit us at booth 237 or soundpayments/dejavoo to learn more.

“You will not find a better, faster POS system with top notch customer support than Sound POS and at a great price point,” Russell said. Sound POS includes a robust back office (to manage inventory, trends, etc.), compliant cash discounting and surcharging functionality, an easy-to-use POS platform and a great line of hardware options.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound Payments' solutions for their ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant and/ or processor (unlike other POS providers that lock a merchant in). Sound Payments offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor-neutral approach, and a cloud-based platform that makes Sound POS a better choice for resellers and for small and medium-sized businesses.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit soundpayments.

About Dejavoo

For over 18 years, Dejavoo has been at the forefront of the payments industry, providing cutting-edge products and services designed to empower small to medium-sized businesses. The company's commitment to innovation has enabled its clients to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive marketplace. From countertop, PIN pad and wireless payment terminals to POS registers, Dejavoo has the perfect solution for every merchant's hardware needs.

