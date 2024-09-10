ICF Appoints New Digital Modernization Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) David Birken to Manage Company's and Digital Experience Business





RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI ), a global consulting and services provider, today announced that David Birken, senior vice president, has been appointed to lead the company's digital modernization and experience business, effective immediately. To this role, David brings more than two decades of experience growing federal technology, and workforce businesses.

In his new position, David will manage ICF's team of nearly 2,000 multidisciplinary experts who provide industry-leading technology, digital engagement and advanced data and analytics services, tools and platforms-all backed by deep domain expertise-to U.S. federal agencies and other clients, helping them meet evolving citizen, workforce and mission needs.



David has an excellent track record of leading and growing multiple businesses and has served in a variety of leadership and growth roles at ICF for over two decades. He is an industry-leading expert in human capital and workforce development and has deep experience incorporating capacity building and employee upskilling into digital modernization projects, ensuring new technology is integrated seamlessly and at scale.



Prior to his new role, David managed ICF's growing cybersecurity business where his team brought integrated and advanced data science, analysis and modernization services, as well as zero-trust architecture, to federal civilian agencies. He also managed the company's resiliency, housing, justice and workforce development business. Additionally, David previously oversaw the firm's disaster recovery projects across the continental U.S., which experienced rapid growth and is responsible for the entire lifecycle of project management, technology implementation, client satisfaction and recovery outcomes.

"I am quite pleased to have David take on this new, expanded role," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "He has led some of our most complex projects that sit at the intersection of domain and technology. He has the business, technical and partner management acumen needed to successfully navigate the increasingly complex federal technology ecosystem and deliver high-value solutions to our clients. I am confident David will help our U.S. federal digital modernization business continue to grow as we provide premier technology capabilities to our clients, ranging from IT modernization and digital experience to data analytics, cloud and open source to AI/GenAI and more."



"ICF has an industry-leading portfolio of premier technology and digital services capabilities and an enviable portfolio of top-tier platform partners that enable us to deliver innovative solutions and drive exceptional value for our clients," said Birken. "I am excited to take on this new challenge and keep ICF at the forefront of federal digital modernization."

A leader in digital modernization and experience, ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company has managed and supported numerous enterprise cloud projects across federal agencies including the U.S. departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Energy, Transportation and Agriculture; the U.S. General Services and Food and Drug administrations; the U.S. Agency for International Development; and more.



The company also has an expansive multi-platform ecosystem of over 25 partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness and improve program outcomes.



