Canon Offers Ability To Elevate Productivity And Usability Of Arizona 1300 Series Flatbed Printers With Flxflow Technology Features And Options

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that the Arizona 1300 series will now offer FLXflow technology, following its successful integration into the Arizona 2300 series. This advanced technology, designed to enhance productivity and ease of use, builds on the original FLOW by the ability to add the optional“Float” and“Instant Switch” functionalities1, which are designed to significantly improve media handling. Additionally, the optional Automation Interface Kit for third-party automation systems is now available for the Arizona 1300 series.1 The Automation Interface Kit option further supports continuous media loading and unloading, which is designed to help drive efficiency and productivity gains.

Designed for the mid-to-high volume large format graphics market, the Arizona 1300 FLXflow series is versatile enough to handle a broad range of substrates and applications. This adaptability is designed to allow both in-house operations and commercial print service providers to meet the rising consumer demand for customized, made-to-order products, while designed for cost-effectiveness even for short runs and prototypes.

FLXflow technology offers a unique, patented approach to media handling by incorporating one standard function,“Hold,” alongside two optional features that can be added on, Float and Instant Switch.1 The Hold functionality, a cornerstone of FLOW technology, uses a patented airflow technique to help users securely position media, reducing the need for extensive masking.

The optional Float feature creates an air cushion by releasing air upwards from the table, making it easier to position heavy or challenging substrates while helping to reduce the risk of media damage or waste. This option also allows for precise registration of multiple media pieces at once. The Instant Switch option simplifies operations by enabling quick toggling between Hold and Float modes using foot pedals, making media removal from the table more efficient.

When used with the PRISMAelevate XL v2.1 software2, the Arizona 1300 FLXflow series can print up to 4 mm, allowing customers to produce standout, tactile prints for elevated applications. This software, which has worked with the Arizona 1300 series since the beginning of the year, opens up possibilities for creating high-value textured signage, product decoration, awards, décor materials, and packaging prototypes, as well as applications for the visually impaired. PRISMAelevate XL v2.1 also enhances production efficiency by limiting the need for additional finishing processes like lamination or coating, thereby reducing waste and costs.

The Arizona 1300 FLXflow series also includes an optional accounting interface that allows for virtually seamless integration with popular accounting software such as ONYX Hub or OneVision3, providing users with great visibility into their operations by feeding printer data directly into their accounting systems.

Equipped with VariaDot Gen 3 technology, the Arizona 1300 FLXflow series offers Classic and Plus print modes, providing users with greater flexibility to help them achieve higher quality at the same speed or maintain existing quality at faster speeds than previous generations. Additionally, an elevated lenticular effects script helps enable the creation of lenticular effects with a height of 1-1.5 mm, expanding the printer's versatility and creative possibilities.

Advanced Image Layout Controls allow for last-minute adjustments directly at the printer, which is designed to help minimize waste of expensive materials. Canon's PRISMAservice support tools can further enhance productivity by offering predictive maintenance and remote assistance from qualified technicians, designed to help maximize uptime.

Current Arizona 1300 users can upgrade their printers to include the latest FLXflow functionalities and options, including the optional Float and Instant Switch features. The upgrade also includes features like Advanced Image Layout Controls. Additionally, users can subscribe to the PRISMA XL Suite workflow software, which offers a preview function that allows users to visualize complex, multi-layered, textured jobs before printing, which can help save time and reduce material costs avoided by having to print more than once.

“Canon is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of our flatbed technology through strong collaboration with the industry and our partners,” said Shinichi“Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“Our focus on refining our printer offerings and enhancing our software demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation. The Arizona 1300 FLXflow series is a testament to this dedication, providing outstanding flexibility, amazing quality, and enhanced workflow efficiency. We are excited to see the innovative uses our customers will create with these advanced features and options.”

