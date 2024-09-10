Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Moroccan King Over Heavy Rain Victims
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to Moroccan King Mohammad VI, over the victims of the heavy rains that poured on several regions.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed deep sentiments and prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow the deceased with mercy and the injured with speedy recovery. (pickup previous)
