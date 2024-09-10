Food Grade Lubricants Market Size To Reach USD 7.48 Billion By 2032 Rising Demand For Hygiene And Safety Drive Market Growth | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Food Grade Lubricants is experiencing an increasing trend toward using environmentally friendly and sustainable food-grade lubricants. Austin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that The Food Grade Lubricants Market size is projected to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Increased Focus on OEM Partnerships Drive Market Growth. OEM partnerships have become increasingly focus for the Food Grade Lubricants market. New engineering solutions require a closer bond between equipment manufacturers and lubricant OEMs. In particular, driving efficiency through enhanced interactions between OEMs and equipment manufacturers is necessary. As a result, the level of interactions between equipment manufacturers and lubricant OEMs will increase. Large lubricant OEMs, such as Dow Chemical or ExxonMobil, are already collaborating with OEMs to create food-grade lubricants that seek to enhance the safety and life span of food production equipment. Several recent examples confirm the growing importance of these partnerships. For example, in 2023, Dow Chemical partnered with prominent food processing equipment OEMs to develop a new generation of food-grade lubricants. The purpose of the initiative was to meet the rapidly changing regulatory and operational requirements of the food industry. ExxonMobil's interactions with key OEMs, in this regard, resulted in the development and promotion of new lubrication solutions, which met the Food and Drug Administration's latest requirements, that lubricants must be safe for incidental food contact.





Chevron Corporation

Kluber SKF

Exxonmobil Corporation

Total Energies SE

BP plc.

Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

FUCHS Petrolub AG The DOW Chemical Company And Illinois Tools Works Inc. Technological progress in the field of lubricant production has notably influenced such performance characteristics as longevity, temperature stability, and safety. As a direct result, food processing companies are rapidly switching to products that can enhance the efficiency of performance. Some of the most recent developments in the field are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and safety of the food grade lubricants. In 2023, SKF, for instance, launched a new series of high-performance food-grade lubricants with a new advanced synthetic formulation. The given tool can be viewed as a high-end solution due to its impressive stability at extremely low and high temperatures. As a result, it contributes to extending the longevity of the equipment used by the companies and reduce the level of maintenance needed. In early 2024, Klüber Lubrication has released the new improved product of the food grade lubricants series that can be characterized by an extremely safe profile. The company has developed a new line of products that can be safely used in case of incidental contact with food, meeting the most stringent regulations applicable to the spheres. Thus, the new technological solutions serve to ensure the maximum level of efficiency and in the meantime compliance with continually growing safety standards. In such a way, more and more food processing companies prefer to switch to new possible solutions as food grade lubricants, as they allow to rely on products that are more stable, longer lasting, and safer. Food Grade Lubricants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.67% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By type (Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil, Bio-based)

. By application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Others)

. By Form (Oil, Grease)

. By Grade (H1, H2, H3) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS . The food and beverage industry's expansion.

. Food safety regulations are very strict.

Segmentation Analysis

By Production Technology

In 2023, synthetic oil held the largest market share around 46.23% in 2023. The market is dominated by synthetic oils, the most promising for use or varied operating conditions thus, polyalphaolefins and polyethylene glycols. It shows a significant superiority to mineral and plant oils. It has excellent thermal stability, low volatility, and high resistance to oxidation, which allows it to be used in especially difficult conditions, for example, in the food industry. The most valuable properties as lubricants, but also are resistant to water, which is especially important under the conditions of a food production.

By Form

Grease is currently leading over oil, primarily due to its superior performance in various applications within the food processing industry. Grease is preferred because of its ability to stay in place and provide continuous lubrication in high-load, high-pressure environments, which are common in food processing machinery. Its thicker consistency and adhesive properties make it ideal for applications where lubricants are subject to heavy loads and where oil might not stay in place or could drop off, leading to potential contamination issues.

By Grade

In the food-grade lubricants market, H1-grade lubricants are leading due to their stringent safety and compliance requirements. H1 lubricants are specifically formulated for incidental food contact, meaning they are designed for use in areas where direct contact with food may occur, although they are not intended to intentionally mix with food. This stringent certification is essential for maintaining high safety standards in the food processing industry, where even minimal contamination risks must be meticulously managed.

Regional Landscape:

North America is the leading region in the food-grade lubricants market and held the largest market share around 48.26% in 2023. The food-grade lubricants market prevails due to a combination of stringent regulatory standards, a long-established food processing industry, and a demand for high-quality safety compliance. While the United States accounts for the majority of the regional market, it is specifically because of the country's Food and Drug Administration safety regulations. As per the FDA standards, the U.S. comprises areas in food processing where lubricants must be used that are safe for incidental contact with food. Given these specific requirements for utilizing food-grade lubricants for safety reasons, the U.S. will only continue to require more advanced quality products to remain compliant.

Recent dynamics also demonstrate that the overall market in North America is setting in, such as the announcement earlier in 2023 by Exxon Mobil and Dow Chemical that they have made new, innovative lubricants to comply with the latest FDA requirements. Thus, the current regulatory focus and the already vast industrial sector in the U.S. mark that the demand for food-grade lubricants will increase.

Recent Developments



In 2024, Dow Chemical introduced an improved series of food-grade lubricants featuring advanced synthetic and bio-based formulations. These products are designed to offer enhanced stability and performance while adhering to the latest safety standards. In 2023, Klüber Lubrication expanded its portfolio with a new line of food-grade greases that offer exceptional resistance to washout and high-temperature stability. This development addresses the need for reliable lubrication in harsh environments, improving both machinery efficiency and compliance with food safety regulations.

Key Takeaways:



H1-grade lubricants, specifically designed for incidental food contact, dominate the market due to stringent food safety regulations by authorities like the FDA and EFSA. North America holds the largest market share, driven by stringent regulatory standards, a well-established food processing industry, and strong demand for compliant products.

