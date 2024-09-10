Meridian Credit Union Announces The 2024 Sean Jackson Scholarship Award Winner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario,, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Credit Union is proud to announce Maryam Al-Sabawi of London, Ontario, as the recipient of the 2024 Sean Jackson Scholarship Award. At just 17 years old and in her senior year at Saint André Bessette Catholic Secondary School, Maryam has already established herself as a passionate and resilient leader. She is dedicated to combating Islamophobia through education and advocacy.

The Sean Jackson Scholarship, launched in honour of Meridian's former CEO and avid community leader, Sean Jackson, awards $10,000 to one Ontario high school student who demonstrates both academic excellence and an outstanding commitment to building stronger communities. Since its creation in 2015, Meridian has granted $100,000 to 10 Ontario high school, student scholarship winners. This year, we received 341 applications from talented and dedicated students across the province, making the selection process highly competitive.

Maryam's journey has been deeply personal. As a visible Muslim, she has faced Islamophobia firsthand, with her resolve only strengthening after losing a close friend to a hate crime. Refusing to let fear define her, Maryam founded the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI), where she and her friends have worked tirelessly to create a safer and more inclusive community. Her leadership and humanitarian efforts have not only inspired change locally but have also made an impact abroad through her involvement with Islamic Relief Canada, where she has participated in missions to Bosnia, Turkey, and South Africa.

“It was during my most vulnerable moments that I decided that fear would not cripple me, nor define me. I realized that I cannot control what happens to me, but I can control how I choose to respond,” said Maryam, reflecting on her experiences and the motivation behind her advocacy work.

Maryam's unwavering commitment to social justice, coupled with her integrity and determination, makes her a deserving recipient of the Sean Jackson Scholarship Award. She plans to continue her journey by studying Governance, Leadership, and Ethics at Huron University College, further equipping herself to lead and inspire positive change.

“We are honoured to award the 2024 Sean Jackson Scholarship to Maryam Al-Sabawi,” said Ian McCann, Manager, Social Impact & Partnerships at Meridian.“Maryam's courage, leadership, and dedication to combating Islamophobia through education and advocacy are truly inspiring. Her efforts resonate with the values we hold dear at Meridian, and we are proud to support her as she continues to make a significant impact in her community and beyond.”

Meridian will award Maryam $10,000 to assist with her post-secondary education expenses. This scholarship is a testament to Meridian's ongoing commitment to investing in the future of young leaders and strengthening the communities we serve. For more information, you can visit our website .

About Meridian

