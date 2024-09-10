(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loisa , the trailblazer in modern Latin flavor and cooking essentials, is expanding rapidly in retail to meet nationwide demand. The brand is energizing the with clean-label innovation in the Latin spice and sauce categories, launching this summer

at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts, with another national account to be announced this fall during Latin Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15). This is a milestone for both the brand and representation within the Latino community, offering a line of wholesome ingredient Sazón, Adobo and Sofrito sauces that are finally able to meet the strict ingredient guidelines of these leading national grocers.

Loisa crafts Latin cooking essentials using premium wholesome ingredients, ensuring that everyone can savor the vibrancy of Latin flavor and culture for generations to come. Building its business with community in mind, Loisa has become a staple in the homes of many Latino families who crave better quality options than Latin brands on shelves today. Likewise, the brand has attracted a range of home chefs who are inspired by Latin cooking and food culture -- because with clean-ingredient products, everyone can feel good about welcoming Loisa into their kitchen.

The retail expansion in Whole Foods Market and Sprouts will provide a new stage for Loisa's Organic Sazón

and Adobo

as well as its full line of Sofrito Cooking Sauces , created in collaboration with Yadira Garcia , Head Chef & Educator at Loisa. This trio of sauces includes Loisa's original and best-seller, Sofrito Classic , plus two additional flavors new to retail:

Sofrito Rojo : This savory Spanish-style blend of tomatoes, capers, manzanilla olives and bell peppers -- perfect for Dominican Spaghetti & Arroz con Gandules! Like all Loisa Sofrito sauces, it is also vegan.

Recaito : This vibrant and herby Recaito energizes any dish with the distinctive flavors of culantro (aka recao), cilantro, garlic, oregano and more ingredientes sabrosos. Simply marinate, simmer, or add a dollop in a variety of dishes for bold Caribbean sabor.

"This journey began in our respective homes -- both my co-founder Kenny and I were starting families and didn't feel comfortable or proud about the options for Latin flavor available to us in stores, typically made with artificial ingredients and fillers," said Scott Hattis, co-founder and CEO of Loisa. "So, we took the spice blends we'd been creating and cooking with, using wholesome and organic ingredients, and set out to share that experience with others hoping to carry forward Latin flavors in their families without sacrificing their health. Where we are now, achieving national retail distribution with Sprouts in July and Whole Foods Market in September, are huge milestones for Loisa. But more so, it's something we'll celebrate with our community. We wouldn't be here without the groundswell of support Loisa has earned over the past four-plus years. It was about time for more diverse Latin flavors to be represented on store shelves, and we're proud to be a part of that breakthrough."

"Loisa" is an homage to "Loisaida" -- the Spanglish name for the Lower East Side neighborhood in New York City. Not only is this area the vibrant heart of Latin culture in Downtown NYC, it's where the founders lived and where Loisa was born. Rooted in a deep love and commitment to the community, Loisa also dedicates 2% of monthly sales to various local organizations supporting food equity, education, and access.

Loisa, a certified Latin-owned business founded in NYC in 2018 by Kenny Luna and Scott Hattis, began in their respective homes with a mission close to heart: to preserve their families' heritage and culture through food by building a company committed to all-natural Latin foods and flavors. In 2021, they welcomed Yadira Garcia, a community chef, food activist, and educator, as a partner in the business with the development and launch of their Sofrito sauce line. Loisa's current retail footprint includes Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Central Market, Bristol Farms, and more. For additional information, visit Loisa

and follow @eatloisa .

