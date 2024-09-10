(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLINTpro , a leading nature analytics company that provides compliance and risk assessment products for companies regulated by land use and climate protocols, announced the launch of its Global Biodiversity Module, the latest feature of the company's RegIQ product. The company's biodiversity analytics module offers unprecedented analysis of the potential impacts of human and industrial activities on nature and the risks associated with their dependencies on ecosystem services from biodiverse landscapes.

The new module features two key scores that provide unique insights into a company's biodiversity risk and relationship with nature: the Impact Potential Score and the Dependency Risk Score.

The Impact Potential Score assesses the potential for human activities to impact biodiversity by evaluating species richness, the presence of endangered species, human land use, and the significance of biologically important areas. It provides a comprehensive overview of biodiversity health and the risk of future impacts. The Dependency Risk Score measures how human activities depend on biodiversity, focusing on water availability, the presence of invasive species, and the availability of pollinators. It highlights the critical role of healthy ecosystems in supporting sustainable human activities. Users also receive metrics for the two scores' components, allowing companies to understand the rationale for their scores, customize them for their sector, and set up targeted programs for improvement.

Designed in alignment with the LEAP approach from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) , and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) , this product employs a globally consistent methodology to ensure compliance and comparability across analyses, as well as geographic and commodity-specific benchmarking. With the Global Biodiversity module, FLINTpro offers in-depth analyses for voluntary and regulatory reporting, financial portfolio assessment, and activity prioritization.

"Adding an in-depth Global Biodiversity Module to our existing RegIQ product represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive tools for nature-based ESG reporting and decision-making," said Tina Morris, CEO of FLINTpro. "In a world where biodiversity is increasingly at risk, our biodiversity module empowers organizations to understand and mitigate their impacts while recognizing the crucial dependencies they have on natural ecosystems. We're proud to offer a solution that not only supports compliance with global reporting frameworks but also drives meaningful action towards preserving our planet's invaluable natural assets."

By incorporating Scope 3 emissions, combating deforestation, and preserving biodiversity, FLINTpro's data stack offers a unique, holistic approach that arms land owners and investors with the tools they need for their climate- and nature-positive journey. With FLINTpro, organizations are equipped with the precise data they need to make impactful decisions and lead the charge toward a more sustainable future.

FLINTpro is a nature analytics company for land owners, investors, and suppliers, to access a single trusted platform containing intelligent layers of preset and verified data. Specializing in land use, deforestation, GHG emissions, and biodiversity, FLINTpro integrates the relevant, high-quality data necessary to quantify risks and opportunities in achieving net zero.

Steeped in decades of forestry and carbon accounting knowledge, FLINTpro has built an unparalleled reputation in monitoring, measuring, and managing nature data. Our expert team is composed of lead authors for the IPCC and GHG Protocol, who have designed and developed proprietary models for risk assessments, implementing mitigation strategies, and meeting regulatory standards. FLINTpro offers transparent, tested methodologies to meet nature-positive commitments and understand the value of your land.

