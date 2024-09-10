Real Estate Software Market To Hit $28.63 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 12.6% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The real estate software is estimated to be valued at US$ 12.44 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Accruent, Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio, Inc., Aareon, Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group, Entrata, IBM Corporation, Intuit Inc., MRI Software LLC, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, RealPage, Trimble Inc., Yardi Systems Burlingame, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Real Estate Software Market Size to Grow from USD 12.44 Billion in 2024 to USD 28.63 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Real estate software offers various features like property listings, agent communication tools, document management, and others which help real estate agents and property managers streamline workflow and boost productivity. Additionally, rising adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by real estate firms is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report: Market Dynamics: The real estate software market is driven by growing adoption of cloud-based solutions across various sectors including architecture, engineering, and construction. Cloud-based platforms offer benefits such as scalability, flexibility, easy collaboration, and reduced IT infrastructure costs. They help simplify complex workflows and provide real-time insights on project performance. This has boosted their adoption over conventional on-premise systems in the real estate industry. Another key driver is the increased need for automation of business processes to improve productivity and efficiency. Real estate software automates various tasks such as project management, document management, accounting, and customer relationship management (CRM). This streamlines operations and frees up resources for value-added tasks. Real Estate Software Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.44 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $28.63 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Growing adoption of cloud-based real estate solutions

. Integration of advanced technologies in real estate software Restraints & Challenges . Cybersecurity and data privacy concerns

. Lack of skilled workforce

Market Trends:

There is a rising trend of developing dedicated mobile applications among real estate software vendors to support field activities. Mobile apps provide on-the-go access to critical project data, documents, and perform basic CRM functions. They enable real estate agents and field staff to manage listings, book appointments, and capture signatures remotely. Advancement in location-based technologies is also allowing integration of features like property searching based on geo-location.

Leading players are focusing on investing in AI and blockchain integrations to enhance the offerings. AI helps analyze large property databases to yield meaningful insights through machine learning and predictive analytics. Blockchain, on the other hand, brings transparency to digital transactions and record keeping for properties. This is expected to revolutionize processes like title transfers, payments, and smart contracts in the coming times.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report:

Market Opportunities:

Contract management software allows real estate professionals to efficiently manage all legal documentation and agreements related to properties. It helps digitize processes like lease management, vendor contracts and more. This reduces paperwork and enables easy access to documents from anywhere. Many contract management software solutions now offer e-signature capabilities and integration with accounting software for automated invoicing. This streamlines contract execution and payments.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software is crucial for real estate firms to strengthen client relationships. It maintains a central database of all customer information like contacts, past interactions, property portfolios and more. Agents can use CRM to track client needs and preferences. This helps deliver personalized service and attention. CRM also automates communications through features like email and SMS marketing. This improves lead generation and conversions. With remote working becoming common, cloud-based CRM allows seamless collaboration between field agents and back office staff.

Key Market Takeaways

The global real estate software market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing adoption of automation tools in the industry.

On the basis of type, contract management software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to benefits like reduced paperwork and ease of access.

In terms of deployment, cloud segment is expected to lead the market due to advantages like scalability, low maintenance and remote access.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rapid technological advancements and presence of major players in the region.

Key players operating in the real estate software market include Accruent, Altus Group, and Altus Group Ltd. These companies are focusing on new product launches and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Request For Customization:

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, On the 23rd and 26th of October, MRI Software, a global pioneer in real estate solutions, revealed its vision for the next generation of its open and connected technology platform, MRI AgoraTM, at the Ascend users conference in New Orleans. The MRI Agora platform will help real estate companies make better decisions by connecting data, automating boring operations, and differentiating themselves through technology.

In February 2021, Trimble announced it had reached a deal with MRI Software to sell its Manhattan real estate and workspace solutions business (MRI).

To summarize, the real estate industry is increasingly relying on advanced software to streamline operations and deliver enhanced customer experience. This is propelling the growth of specialized solutions like contract and CRM software. Cloud deployment and integration capabilities are also driving the market. Leading providers are enhancing their offerings through continuous innovation.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Type:



Customer Relationship Management Software

Enterprise Resource Planning Software

Property Management Software

Contract Software Others



By Deployment:



Cloud-based On-premises

By End User:



Architects & Engineers

Project Managers

Real Estate Agents Others

By Region:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Information and Communication Technology Domain:

Global Peer to Peer Lending Market is estimated to be valued at USD 145.03 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 567.84 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Sales Acceleration Software Market , by Type (Quality Lead Scoring Software, Lead Databases, Sales-Focused CRMs, Email Tools with Intelligent Follow-up & Data, Meeting Booking Tools, Customer Data Platform, Sales Proposal Management Software), by Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Real Estate, Ecommerce, Others (Travel, Education etc.)), and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024 - 2031

The Corporate Liquidity Management Market size is expected to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2030, from US$ 2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Author Bio:

Ravina Pandya, PR Writer, has a strong foothold in the market research industry. She specializes in writing well-researched articles from different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. With an MBA in E-commerce, she has an expertise in SEO-optimized content that resonates with industry professionals.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us : LinkedIn | Twitter



CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 AUS: +61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: ... Website: