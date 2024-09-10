(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Botanica, Inc., and Gillco Products LLC, an Azelis® Company (Gillco), announced today that they have entered into an agreement for Gillco to be the exclusive distributor of Bio-Botanica's botanical extract ingredients to U.S. companies in the food, beverage and dietary supplement industries.

The agreement brings together the oldest family-owned of botanical extracts in the U.S. in Bio-Botanica with Gillco, an innovative provider of food ingredients with a strong presence in the US food, beverage and dietary supplement industries. According to Bio-Botanica Chief Commercial Officer, Scott Florentino, "Bio-Botanica has been the best kept secret, providing high quality botanical extracts with dedicated customer support since 1972.

In Gillco, we're happy to have found a partner who aligns with our values and has the power to introduce our great products to new customers."

Shelley Becht, Managing Director U.S. Food & Nutrition at Gillco states, "This new partnership with Bio-Botanica broadens our portfolio by adding a key and rapidly growing botanical extracts category, all while maintaining our dedication to delivering premium ingredients and exceptional customer service."

This new agreement expands the relationship between Azelis and Bio-Botanica, whose botanical extracts are exclusively distributed to the US cosmetic and personal care industries.

About Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Bio-Botanica® is a family-owned and operated company, specializing in botanical extracts since its founding in 1972. Bio-Botanica® is a leading manufacturer of high-quality botanical extracts for personal care/cosmetics, food and beverage, flavor/fragrance, and dietary supplement industries. Located in Hauppauge, New York, Bio-Botanica's ® 160,00 square foot botanical extraction facility houses its own R&D, Microbiological, and QC laboratories. It has a state-of-the-art facility and experienced staff who work together on every project ensuring that Bio-Botanica ® successfully meets customer goals and objectives.

About Gillco Ingredients, an Azelis Com pany

Southern California based Gillco Ingredients ( @gillcoingredients ), an Azelis company, has redefined the concept of wholesale ingredient distribution. They have partnered with some of the most reputable and innovative ingredient manufacturers in the world to put together an incredible line of label-friendly, sustainable, and organic food solutions.

Gillco is strategically positioned with warehouses nationwide to offer solutions-oriented ingredients quickly and without large minimum orders. Their extensive portfolio includes: clean-label antimicrobials, antioxidants, cocoa and chocolate, edible oils, emulsifiers, enzymes, fibers, gums, proteins, organic and low-calorie sweeteners and starches.

With 40 years of ingredient distribution, Gillco prides themselves on extraordinary service, a dedicated technical sales team and setting the gold standard for high quality ingredients. For more information,

About Azelis



Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BEL®ESG indices.



Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.



