MOBIA Proudly Joins Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA, Canada's leading business transformation partner, is proud to announce that it has joined Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator, a specialized growth pathway for select partners with validated professional services delivery capabilities, as one of the first partners in Canada. With this participation, MOBIA has demonstrated a commitment to delivering enhanced value to its customers through business transformation initiatives using Red Hat technologies and services.



Supporting medium to large enterprises across telecommunications, financial services, retail, utilities, healthcare, and other industries to reimagine the way they operate in response to changing markets, MOBIA leverages its industry experience and technology to architect and execute technology transformations. Over the years, MOBIA has collaborated with Red Hat on several of these initiatives, successfully leveraging its technical expertise to deliver custom automation and application modernization solutions to drive value for customers.

“Our collaboration with Red Hat in designing and implementing modern solutions, whether through Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, or both, exemplifies the standard of excellence MOBIA consistently delivers in every engagement,” said Hart Ripley, National Automation Lead and Solutions Architect, Office of the CTO at MOBIA.“We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration as part of Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator and are excited by the innovation that it will enable us to bring to our customers in the future.”

Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator is a focused growth route that enables partners with proven professional services skills to play a leading role at each stage of the customer journey and support customers in achieving impactful goals using industry-leading solutions, like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for business-critical automation initiatives and Red Hat OpenShift for cloud-native and hybrid cloud application modernization. Red Hat assesses participating partners' readiness to deliver critical services and solutions related to automation and application modernization, validating that partners are able to successfully architect, implement and configure tailored solutions for commercial customers.

This provides customers with greater reassurance that they can depend on these partners to architect, implement, and configure tailored solutions that drive value as well as support smooth, ongoing operations of Red Hat technology and solutions. MOBIA brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in supporting Red Hat solutions as well as deep technical understanding of critical elements such as networking, security, and storage.

“As Red Hat continues to evolve and improve the partner experience, we are committed to helping partners build critical skills and services that can fuel real business outcomes for customers,” said Laurie Fontaine, senior director, Global Commercial Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat.“We are pleased to collaborate with MOBIA as part of Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator to guide customers within the commercial segment in shaping and achieving their digital transformation goals using industry-leading open source solutions and validated services.”

Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator Program is part of the company's evolving partner engagement model to implement a standardized, globally unified approach to collaboration. Participating partners like MOBIA benefit from simplified paths to co-create, innovate, and deliver solutions and services to support customers on their hybrid cloud journeys.

To learn more about MOBIA contact Nicole Murphy at ... .

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in business transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. Focused on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies . To learn more, visit Mobia.io .

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.