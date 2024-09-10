Infinigate Cloud And N-Able Launch New Marketplace Offering For Msps

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate Cloud announces new partnership with N-able in the UK and Ireland and extends its range across additional European countries, enabling MSPs to benefit from an easy, reliable self-service experience.

Rotkreuz, 10 September, 2024. Today, Infinigate Cloud , the expert business unit within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions, is extending its partnership with N-able , the global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions.

Infinigate Cloud will introduce solutions from the N-able portfolio in the UK and Ireland through the , and extend its range across additional European regions including Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The Infinigate Cloud marketplace connects cloud service providers with channel partners, offering a wide range of specialist, value-added services for easy provision and management. This latest update will enable MSPs and channel partners to access the N-able portfolio of cloud-based solutions for remote monitoring and management (RMM), data protection, and security with a simple and convenient self-service experience.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Infinigate Cloud and bring our solutions to a wider audience, thanks to their fast-growing marketplace, an essential component of the SaaS route to market for MSPs and resellers,” said Thomas Witting, Senior Director of Global Distribution Sales at N-able. "Our goal is to empower our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and the Infinigate Cloud marketplace will provide them with a seamless and flexible way to access, manage, and scale our solutions.”

Initially, MSPs and resellers will be able to purchase popular offerings from the N-able portfolio, including N-sight, a comprehensive flagship RMM platform, and Cove Data Protection, a cloud-first backup and disaster recovery solution for servers, workstations and Microsoft 365. A more extensive range will be made available before the end of the year.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer and Infinigate Cloud Managing Director, said,“We are delighted to welcome N-able to the Infinigate Cloud marketplace. Their solutions complement our existing portfolio, and we are confident that they will add value to our partners and their customers. We look forward to working with N-able to help our partners grow their cloud businesses and deliver exceptional service to their customers.”

-ENDS –

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This content may contain forward-looking statements regarding future product plans and development efforts. N-able considers various features and functionality prior to any final generally available release. Information regarding future features and functionality is not and should not be interpreted as a commitment from N-able that it will deliver any specific feature or functionality in the future or, if it delivers such feature or functionality, any time frame when that feature or functionality will be delivered. All information is based upon current product interests, and product plans and priorities can change at any time. N-able undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements regarding future product plans and development efforts if product plans or priorities change.

About Infinigate Cloud

Infinigate Cloud is an expert business unit within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a born in the cloud distributor with a deep technical heritage, we are digital natives who continually invest in our teams and evolve our value-add services to ensure we deliver the very best in technical expertise and support for our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud, long-standing relationship with Microsoft and our breadth and depth of cyber security expertise, has taught us that we are only successful if our partners are, as evidenced by our world-class partner satisfaction. Award winning education and go to market services help our partners achieve their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

About N‐able

N‐able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers' systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able

Notes to editors:

For further press information please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry: ...

Kim Cecchini: ...