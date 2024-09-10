Will Train 5,000 Cyber Commandos To Combat Cybercrime: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) In a major effort to tackle cybercrime, Union Home Amit Shah unveiled several key initiatives on Tuesday, including launching a Fraud Mitigation Centre, a web-based module as a comprehensive data repository and portal for sharing cybercrime information, and deploying 5,000 "cyber commandos".

The Home Minister announced that the aims to train 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to strengthen cyber defences across India. Four major cyber platforms have been introduced -- the Suspect Registry, Cyber Commandos, Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre, and the Coordination Platform.

He emphasised the importance of creating a Cyber Suspect Registry at the state level, which will serve as a crucial database in the fight against cybercrime. The Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre will integrate police, financial institutions, and other relevant agencies onto a single platform, while the Coordination Platform will enhance collaborative efforts to address cyber threats.

With the rise in digital transactions, Amit Shah underscored the necessity of robust digital security measures. He highlighted recent legislative advancements, including the Indian Judicial Code, which aims to bolster cybersecurity.

Acknowledging the evolving nature of cyber threats, including new types of fraud emerging from younger perpetrators, and stressing the need for a comprehensive prevention strategy, he said that, to this end, the government has established joint teams at several locations including Mewat, Jamtara, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad, to combat cybercrime more effectively.

Addressing the first foundation day celebration of I4C, he stated: "The reach of cyber criminals knows no bounds. Therefore, a national-level suspect registry encompassing all states is very important for preventing future crimes."

Beginning September 10, I4C will also launch a nationwide awareness campaign, utilising over 72 TV channels, 190 FM stations, and various cinema halls to promote the '1930' helpline number. Shah urged all state governments to support this campaign.

He asserted that cybersecurity is crucial for the country's progress and is an integral part of national security as well.