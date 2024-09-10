EAA Foundation Champions Global Education, Impacts Vulnerable Children, Youth Amid Crises

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global leader in education and development, which targets vulnerable and marginalised children and youth globally, providing them access to quality primary and higher education has impacted over 19 million beneficiaries in over 60 countries.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Abdulla Salem Al Bakri, Engagement Manager at EAA Foundation shared insights on how through its various programmes, EAA addresses both immediate and long-term educational needs, combining advocacy, emergency responses, and the empowerment of affected communities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th International Day to Protect Education from Attack (IDPEA) Al Bakri shared the impact EAA Foundation has made over the years in protecting education, especially in conflict zones.

EAA's Educate A Child (EAC) programme, initiated in 2012, has enrolled more than 12 million Out Of School Children (OOSC) worldwide, enabling them to access quality primary education.

“Through global partnerships, EAC recently launched its ZERO OSSC initiative, aiming to enrol the hardest-to-reach out-of-school children across specific countries in the African continent. EAC addresses education barriers such as poverty, lack of infrastructure and resources, gender inequality, socio-economic conflicts, internal displacements, and conflicts through innovative solutions, including rebuilding education infrastructure, providing education resources, training teachers, and conducting community peace-building workshops,” said Al Bakri.

For higher education, the Al Fakhoora programme promotes inclusive access to quality higher education for marginalised youth. Al Fakhoora has played a crucial role in providing scholarships to conflict-affected youth, enabling them to pursue higher education and rebuild their futures.

Since its implementation, Al Fakhoora's Qatar Scholarship programme has awarded over 10,687 scholarships to marginalised youth, refugees and internally displaced people.

“Al Fakhoora has worked throughout the MENA region and Turkiye and has expanded its efforts to work with prestigious universities worldwide, including Oxford University in the UK, Sciences Po in France, and over 40 universities throughout the USA, including Cornell University, Bard College, Rutgers University and Penn State,” said Al Bakri.

Al Fakhoora has implemented scholarship programmes in response to ongoing refugee crises for Syrians, Afghans, and Palestinians.

“Notably, as part of the Rebuilding Hope Initiative, launched in December 2023 to address the immediate needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Al Fakhoora awarded over 100 scholarships to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to continue their education in Qatar,” said Al Bakri.

“These scholarships, which include 25 students currently studying at prestigious universities in Qatar, not only support academic growth but also equip the students with leadership skills, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the reconstruction of their societies. The Rebuilding Hope Initiative has also impacted over 233,000 children and youth through projects ranging from mental health support to community-led initiatives, helping ensure continuity in education despite ongoing crises,” he added.

As the innovation arm of EAA, the IDD has designed the award-winning Internet Free Resource Bank (IFERB), which provides over 500 project, game, and activity-based learning resources that are cost-free, technology-free, interdisciplinary, and student-led.

“IFERB empowers the most vulnerable learners by offering impactful learning opportunities amidst disruptions, leading to increased learning outcomes for 6.5 million users in more than 14 countries through holistic, accessible, and discovery-based learning. Additionally, IDD developed the Digital School Programme (DSP) to support out-of-school adolescents through flexible and adaptable hybrid learning and the Livelihoods Programme to equip out-of-school children and youth with skills to tackle livelihood-related challenges resulting from climate change,” said Al Bakri.

The Reach Out To Asia (ROTA) programme has empowered over 3.3 million children and youth through education, inspiring them to actively participate in their communities and contribute to a sustainable future. Recently, ROTA has focused on climate change education and advocacy, equipping youth with the green skills needed to address climate challenges.

“Aiming for zero out-of-school children in Qatar, EAA's Together Project and the five Assalam schools have provided over 11,000 scholarships to 3,642 unique beneficiaries from 36 nationalities through 36 community/private schools and the five Assalam Schools. In partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, the Together Project has implemented alternative education programs such as accelerated learning, academic recovery and remediation, adult education, and academic and vocational training to address barriers to education,” said Al Bakri.

According to Al Bakri, another key programme under EAA works on the front lines of policy and legal advocacy to protect education in insecure situations. Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) has played an instrumental role in pushing for international legal frameworks, including its involvement in the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2601, which condemns attacks on education.

PEIC has launched innovative projects such as the Track Attacks on Education Data Portal (TRACE), which helps monitor and report attacks on educational facilities globally. Through the Innovation Development Directorate (IDD), EAA has developed the Ukraine Refugee Response Packages, which include hands-on, interdisciplinary learning modules for host and refugee community learners. These modules are cost-free, technology-free, and require minimal resources. They have been adopted by 100 Polish government schools to bridge knowledge gaps and restore a sense of identity and agency in Ukrainian learners.

“Through these comprehensive and multi-faceted approaches that combine the expertise of programs like Al Fakhoora and PEIC, EAA is shaping a global movement to protect education and empower youth in the world's most vulnerable regions,” said Al Bakri.

EAA foundation also places a strong emphasis on capacity building as a critical component of its objective to provide quality education worldwide. By empowering local communities and organisations, EAA ensures the sustainability and impact of its programmes. Additionally, EAA works closely with local communities to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for educational initiatives.

“EAA invests in training teachers, school administrators, and education officials to enhance their skills and knowledge. This includes professional development in modern teaching methods, inclusive education practices, and effective school management. By improving the capacity of educators, EAA ensures consistent delivery of quality education, even in challenging environments,” said Al Bakri.

Importantly EAA Foundation ensures that its initiatives specifically reach the most disadvantaged groups. Therefore, it adopts a targeted and inclusive strategy to ensure marginalised and vulnerable communities gain access to quality, safe education despite existing barriers.

According to Al Bakri, their approach includes designing programmes tailored to address specific challenges faced by disadvantaged groups, such as creating safe learning environments for girls and making education accessible for children with disabilities. EAA leverages data to identify and focus resources on the most vulnerable populations, such as those in conflict zones or extreme poverty. By engaging closely with local communities and incorporating feedback from parents, educators, and leaders, EAA ensures that its initiatives are culturally relevant and impactful. Additionally, EAA forms partnerships with local and international organisations to enhance their reach and effectiveness and continually monitors and evaluates their programs to refine and improve their efforts based on beneficiary feedback.

Looking ahead, between 2024-2028 EAA Foundation aims to lead global education transformation by addressing emerging challenges such as the increasing number of displaced children, the effects of climate change on education, and the need for digital literacy.

“EAA plans to expand its network of partnerships through collaborations with global entities to develop innovative, tailored approaches to education delivery, such as remote learning and flexible models, to adapt to changing global circumstances. Additionally, EAA is exploring innovative funding methods, including co-funding and co-financing with relevant stakeholders,” said Al Bakri.

However, the EAA Foundation does face challenges, including ongoing and longer-lasting conflicts, instability, and logistical difficulties in delivering educational services.

“To address these, EAA employs innovative strategies such as deploying mobile and flexible interdisciplinary learning models that are cost-free, low-resource, interest-free, and student-led. EAA also offers psychosocial support and liaises with local stakeholders to ensure continuity of education. Additionally, EAA advocates for policies that protect educational institutions and personnel and works to build resilience within communities to better withstand disruptions,” said Al Bakri.

According to the latest report of the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) published in 2024, attacks on education and military use of schools increased by nearly 20% in 2022 and 2023 compared to the previous two years. On average, eight attacks on education or cases of military use were recorded daily over the past two years.

In this backdrop insisting on the importance of protecting education, Al Bakri said,“Education is a fundamental human right, not a privilege. Attacks on schools, teachers, and students are an affront to humanity. In a world marred by conflict and crisis, protecting education is not merely a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. By safeguarding the right to learn, we invest in the future of generations to come, fostering peace, stability, and progress. This is why EAA Foundation is calling for all States, institutions, communities and groups to unite in our commitment to shield education from attacks and create a world where all children and youth have access to quality education in a safe learning environment which helps them to reach their full potential.”