Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth (CAGR Of 8.2%), Forecast Report 2024-2032

Food Safety Testing Research Report

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest report, titled“Food Safety Testing Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the food safety testing industry. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.The global food safety testing market size reached USD 23.2 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 48.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2024-2032.Food Safety Testing Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about foodborne illnesses and the importance of food safety. In line with this, the widespread availability of varied and affordable testing methods is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the considerable rise in regulatory standards and food safety regulations is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. In addition to this, the expanding number of food manufacturing facilities resulting in higher demand for safety testing is leading to market growth.Besides this, the growing demand for processed and packaged foods is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Also, the increasing influence of global trade and stringent export standards is impacting the market positively. The market is further driven by the implementation of advanced technologies and automation in testing processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Apart from this, easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels is propelling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, the cultural shift towards more awareness about food safety, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.Get Sample Copy of Report at – /requestsampleFood Safety Testing Market Scope & Growth Analysis:The global food safety testing market is expected to see significant growth due to rising concerns about foodborne illnesses and increased consumer awareness of food safety. Key drivers include stringent government regulations, advancements in testing technology, and the demand for safe and quality food products. This market covers various testing methods such as pathogen testing, allergen testing, and chemical contamination testing, ensuring food products meet safety standards. With the expanding global food supply chain and growing consumption of processed foods, the need for reliable food safety testing solutions will continue to rise, driving market growth in the coming years.Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:.ADPEN Laboratories Inc.ALS Limited.AsureQuality Limited.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Bureau Veritas.DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas).Eurofins Scientific.Intertek Group plc.Mérieux NutriSciences.NEOGEN Corporation.NSF International.SGS SA.TÜV SÜDKey Market Segmentation:Breakup by Technology:.Agar Culturing.PCR-based Assay.Immunoassay-based.OthersBreakup by Food Tested:.Meat and Meat Products.Dairy and Dairy Products.Cereals, Grains and Pulses.Processed Food.OthersBreakup by Type:.Pathogen.Genetically Modified Organism.Chemical and Toxin.OthersBreakup by Region:.North America (United States, Canada).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key Highlights of the Report:.Market Performance.Market Outlook.Porter's Five Forces Analysis.Market Drivers and Success Factors.SWOT Analysis.Value Chain.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeWhy Choose IMARC Research Report:.Strong Market Research Expertise.Targeted Marketing Strategies.Innovative Solutions.Comprehensive Analysis.Accuracy and Reliability.Provides Insightful Forecasts.Available Customization Options.Strong Customer ServiceNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse More Reports:.Global Battery Recycling Market Report.Global Vertical Farming Market ReportAbout Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

