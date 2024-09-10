Riyadh To Host Exclusive C-Suite And HR Leadership Forum: Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 10th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Crafting Dialogue is proud to announce the Saudi Arabia Edition of the acclaimed“Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue” series, set to take place on September 17-18, 2024, at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel. This exclusive C-Suite & HR Leadership Forum will bring together over 150 leaders under the theme“Decoding Organization of Future | Talent & Skills | Navigating the Learning, Culture & Talent Ecosystem for Digital Economy.”

At the heart of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 lies a transformative commitment to reshape the nation's workforce for the digital age. This forum serves as a crucial platform for key stakeholders in the talent value chain to showcase success stories, explore new ideas, and foster collaborations centered around the digital future and digital talent.

“As we look forward to this enriching experience, we aim to collectively embrace the digital future, empowering the Kingdom's talent potential and propelling the nation to new heights of digital excellence,” said Kanupriya Singh, Chief Curator at Crafting Dialogue.

The Saudi Arabia Edition of“Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue” will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including:



Eng. Abdulghafoor Abdulhaleem | Council Member | Saudi Leaders Society

Ahmed Alhomoud | C-Suite Executive | HR Advisor & Thought Leader

Hesham Ismail | Chief Human Resource Officer | Salla Holding Company

Esraa Al Sharief | Chief Human Resources Officer | Tonomus

Abdulaziz Alshaya | Senior Manager Learning and Development | Shared Services Program, Saudi Arabia

Abdulmajeed Al Balushi | Managing Partner | Paradigms Consulting, Oman

Alharith Alatawi | Cofounder & Chief Executive Officer | Shaffra, UAE

Abdulaziz Alhabib | General Manager, HR | Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC)

Ahmad AlBakr | Chief Human Capital Officer | Waseel

Abdullah Haboudal | Chief of Staff, VP People & Culture | MRSOOL

Anwar Ammar | Chief Shared Services Officer | Tejoury

Fahad AlAbdullatif | Chief People Officer | HungerStation

Refan M. Althemairy | Succession Management Director | stc

Mahmoud bin Eid | Training Planning Director | Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan | Organization Development Director | Al Othaim Investment Co.

Mohammed Althabet | CHRO | HR Excellence Champion

Madeeha“Madee” Niazi | Founder | Digital Coach Hub

Masam Ali Malik | Director | CareTech Learning & Development (CLD-MENA)

Sarah Alhammad | Talent Management Manager | Confidential PIF Company, Saudi Arabia Florencio“Rhency” Padilla | HR Leader, Founder & Managing Director | Perky People, UAE

Attendees can expect an immersive experience filled with interactive activities, engaging learning sessions, and opportunities for professional growth featuring two exclusive workshops on“Harnessing the Power of AI Employees for Workforce Optimization” and“Evolutionary Leadership” integrating bioenergetic, emotional, mental, and intuitive intelligences“. The forum's unique format encourages active participation and fosters an environment where ideas can flourish.

Crafting Dialogue is honored to have the support of industry partners including CLD-MENA, Paradigms Consulting, Perky People, Black Pearl, Digital Coach Hub, Vialto Partners Middle East, and Talent Spotify, all committed to delivering impactful solutions for the modern HR ecosystem.

“As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards becoming a global hub for digital innovation, events like this play a crucial role in shaping the future of work and talent development in the region”, says Piyush Gupta, Director, Crafting Dialogue.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative experience that will shape the future of digital talent in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

