WADA Calls For Reforms In US Anti-Doping System, USADA Reacts

(MENAFN- IANS) Colorado Springs, Sep 10 (IANS) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has voiced serious concerns regarding the protection of clean in the United States, calling for "root and branch reforms" in its anti-doping system.

In a letter to Tobie Smith, chair of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) board of directors, WADA highlighted that 90 percent of American compete outside the jurisdiction of the World Anti-Doping Code, specifically those in professional leagues and college sports, reports Xinhua.

"Of primary concern is the matter of college sports, which account for so many athletes who go on to compete at the very highest levels, including the Olympic Games," WADA stated. "75 percent of U.S. athletes competing in Paris came through the collegiate system. That is three-quarters of American Olympians who were at one time part of an elite system that operates far below the globally recognized clean sport standard."

WADA also raised alarms about the broader impact, noting that the issue extends beyond just U.S. athletes. According to media reports, National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) schools sent more than 1,000 former, current, and incoming student-athletes, representing over 100 countries and regions, to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Of those, 272 athletes won 330 medals for 26 countries and regions.

Given the number of top international athletes competing in U.S. systems, WADA expressed concern for their welfare, performance, and health. "We are sure it horrifies you to know that top overseas athletes may be taking 'doping vacations' on U.S. soil."

WADA further criticized USADA's testing performance as inadequate. In 2023, according to its own data, USADA collected just 7,773 samples from 3,011 athletes. WADA labeled this as a "disappointing number" given the country's population, the large pool of athletes, and the size of its Olympic team.

"The French National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) collects significantly more samples than USADA, despite having a budget that is just a little more than one-third of USADA's. USADA also collected fewer samples than the NADOs in China, Russia, Italy, and Great Britain," WADA pointed out.

Additionally, WADA criticised USADA for reportedly running a scheme that allowed certain athletes who committed serious doping offenses to go undercover and continue competing for several years, which WADA deemed unfair to clean athletes.

"In addition to jeopardising the safety of the cooperating athletes, this scheme threatened the level playing field that is at the core of the fight against doping in sport. There is simply nothing under the Code that would allow for such a scheme to be operated," WADA commented.

In July this year, WADA received a letter from the Central European Anti-Doping Organization on behalf of a group of 32 National and Regional Anti-Doping Organizations from Europe, Asia, and Africa, seeking clarification on the global implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code.

In its letter to USADA, WADA emphasised, "In the face of ongoing geopolitical interference, WADA will continue applying the Code without fear or favor, working with athletes, the sport movement, national and regional anti-doping organizations, and governments."

"It is our mandate to ensure the rules are upheld consistently, regardless of which country or sport is involved," it concluded.

USADA, however, responded strongly to WADA and CEO Travis T. Tygart said, "It is sad to see current WADA leaders stoop so low as to attack U.S. college and pro athletes. With the full Cottier Report due for release on Thursday, this latest attempt at deflection is telling. WADA leaders are obviously running scared to resort to such despicable actions to deflect from their own failure to do their job as the global regulator in the handling of the 23 positive Chinese TMZ cases. Where is the accountability for WADA leadership's decisions?"

It said that US Olympic athletes are covered by both the USADA and NCAA programs. If WADA leadership bothered looking into all the data, not just the pieces that serve its agenda, it would know that 100% of U.S. NCAA athletes who competed at the Paris Olympic Games were tested by USADA in 2024.

"USADA has also worked closely with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) over the past several years to encourage the NCAA to advance their program. Unfortunately, the over-the-top attacks today by WADA leaders have probably completely undermined that effort. And if there was any doubt before, this latest attack is a perfect example of why U.S. college and pro sports would want nothing to do with WADA," USADA said in a statement.