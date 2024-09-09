Online Trading Scam: Assam Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Sumi Borah

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 10 (IANS) The Assam have issued a lookout notice against the controversial Assamese actress-choreographer Sumi Borah and her husband, Tarkik Borah, who have been evading arrest in the multi-crore online trading scam.

Earlier, police apprehended that Sumi Borah and her husband may have gone to Meghalaya and hid there. However, according to a police source, the couple might have fled to Nepal soon after the arrest of the scam kingpin, Bishal Phukan, who was closely connected to the actress.

A senior police officer told IANS,“We have been conducting an extensive search to nab the accused Sumi Borah and her husband. Our team has spread in different locations and we are confident that she will be arrested very soon.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also has assured that Borah would come under the police net anytime.“Some arrests happen quickly after the crime. But a few arrests require a longer duration and that depends upon the situation. However, I assure everybody that nobody can evade a police arrest for a very long time. The police have launched a search operation.”

To recall, after the arrest of Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah immediately came under police scanner. Police went to her apartment in the Pathar Quarry area in Guwahati; however, the actress and her husband were not home. Police searched every apartment in the society complex but there was no trace of the duo.

“We found Sumi Borah's luxury car in the basement of the apartment; however, the couple fled before the investigation team reached there,” a police official said.

According to police, Phukan used Borah's network in the Assamese film industry. She was successful in getting clients to invest in Phukan's company with the expectation of higher returns.

Police uncovered a huge scam in Assam last week involving online trading totalling Rs 2,200 crore. The two prime accused -- Bishal Phukan of Dibrugarh and Swapnanil Das of Guwahati were arrested by the police from their residences. Both of them were sent to police custody by the court.

A total of 39 people have been arrested by the police so far for their alleged involvement in this huge scam.