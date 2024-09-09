Apple Music In Qatarna+ Plans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo has announced that Apple is now included as standard for all Qatarna+ plan customers, giving them access to 'millions of songs, expertly curated playlists, and exclusive content' at no additional cost.



Apple Music is integrated into Ooredoo's premium plans. Qatarna+ plans are designed to deliver not only exceptional connectivity but also a wide variety of entertainment options.



For customers on other plans, Apple Music can be added for QR19.99 per month, billed directly through their Ooredoo account. More information is available on

