Feed Real Summit 2024: Leading The Charge In Canine Nutrition And Longevity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRI Director, Ruby Balaram & NY Times Best Selling Author Rodney Habib at FRS23 "Make your dog's food on a budget" Workshop

- Ruby Balaram, FRI DirectorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Feed Real Summit 2024, scheduled for October 5-6, is shaping up to be one of the most sought-after events in the canine wellness community. This year's event promises to deliver groundbreaking education and hands-on training for veterinarians, dog trainers, professional dog nutritionists, and passionate dog owners. Recognized for its RACE-approved courses and industry-leading workshops, the Feed Real Institute is dedicated to advancing dog health through real food nutrition.This year's summit features an outstanding lineup of world-renowned professionals, including Dr. Conor Brady, Dr. Nick Thompson, Angela Ardolino, Amy Renz, and Dr. Karen Becker and Rodney Habib, authors of the NY Times Bestseller The Forever Dog Life. These leaders will deliver cutting-edge, science-based education on canine nutrition and wellness.The expanded summit will offer three hands-on interactive workshops that provide real, actionable solutions to common canine nutrition challenges. Attendees will choose between“Making Your Dog's Food on a Budget (RACE-approved for 2 CEs),”“Canine Enrichment with Common Household Items,” and“Applying Eastern Food Therapies.” There will be valuable networking opportunities for participants to engage with like-minded professionals, share insights, and build relationships within the canine nutrition community. Key panelists include Dr. Barbara Royal, Dr. Katie Kangas, Dr. Ruth Roberts, Dr. Lynda Loudon, and Rachel Fusaro. The workshops will be taught by Kay Stewart, RVT, CPCN, Bryce & Kenzie Francois (the BKPets), and Carol Bramson. Food prepared at the workshops will be donated to The Animal Pad, an all-breed, non-profit dog rescue here in San Diego.Attendees can expect access to the latest scientific research and case studies in canine nutrition and wellness from our guest speakers. These evidence-based insights will provide practical tools for implementing fresh food diets in professional practices and at home, further aligning with the Feed Real Institute's mission to empower dog owners to feed real food and heal naturally."Seeing this year's event sold out so quickly reflects the growing commitment to advancing dog health through fresh, real food," said Ruby Balaram, Director of the Feed Real Institute. "We have attendees from all over the world coming to San Diego. We're excited to provide them with the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills to reshape how they approach dog nutrition. The Feed Real Summit isn't just an event-it's a movement."At its core, the Feed Real Summit is about empowering dog owners and professionals to take control of their dog's health through expert-led education. The summit goes beyond theoretical knowledge, offering practical, real-world solutions to improve canine wellness through real food. The sold-out event underscores the increasing demand for innovative and transparent approaches to dog nutrition, as well as Feed Real Institute's position as the trusted leader in this space.For those who missed the opportunity to attend this year's sold-out event, the Feed Real Institute encourages dog owners, veterinarians, trainers, nutritionists, and other industry professionals to sign up for future updates and events at feedreal/summit .

Ruby Balaram

Feed Real Institute

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.