MARTIN ROWINSKI SELECTED AS TOP CEO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Martin Rowinski honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Martin Rowinski, Co-Founder and CEO of Boardsi and Author of“The Corporate Matchmaker: Creating A Robust Board Room,” was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over twenty-five years of experience as a technology executive, Mr. Rowinski has proven himself to be an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Martin is an expert in connecting executives with board positions, ensuring the perfect match for his clients.Boardsi, the company he co-founded, not only connects executives with board and advisory roles but does so with a level of efficiency that is unmatched in the industry. Utilizing advanced technology, personal connections, and an extensive private network, Boardsi helps transform businesses and grow careers. Boardsi specializes in streamlining the process of building executive boards, making it quicker, easier, and more efficient for companies to achieve exponential growth.Martin Rowinski's impressive repertoire includes owning several successful businesses, such as Freedom Mortgage in El Dorado Hills, California. Additionally, he gained valuable experience as the chief technology officer for SEP Connect, a startup based in El Dorado Hills.Before embarking on his career path, Martin attended California State University-Hayward and earned a degree in Computer Information Systems.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Rowinski has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for his selection as Top CEO of the Year. Additionally, Martin has been showcased in prominent publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, FastCompany, CEO Today, and Marquis Who's Who.Aside from his successful career as CEO of Boardsi, Martin is the author of the highly acclaimed book, 'The Corporate Matchmaker.' In this book, Martin shares the unique and proven strategies he developed in the boardroom throughout his life, providing valuable insights for aspiring business leaders.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Martin for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Martin is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Martin attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

