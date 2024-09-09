CVG Announces Participation In The Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer and Andy Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, will meet with investors registered at the Barrington Research Virtual Fall investment conference on September 12, 2024. A LINK to the presentation materials to be used in the meetings will be accessible through the investor section of the Company's website at cvgrp.com .
