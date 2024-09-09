Peskov: Russia Will Maintain Cooperation With Iran
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday reaffirmed Russia's
commitment to maintaining its cooperation with Iran across all
sectors, Azernews reports.
"Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and
economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue
in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas, and we
will continue to do this in the interests of the people of our two
countries," Peskov told reporters.
Peskov's comments follow last week's reports that Iran had transferred short-range
ballistic missiles to Russia, which the Iranian Mission to the
United Nations denied on Friday. Peskov also confirmed that he saw
the Wall Street Journal report, but added that "not every time such
information corresponds to reality."
