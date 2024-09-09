Peskov: Russia Will Maintain Cooperation With Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday reaffirmed Russia's commitment to maintaining its cooperation with Iran across all sectors, Azernews reports.

"Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas, and we will continue to do this in the interests of the people of our two countries," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov's comments follow last week's reports that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which the Iranian Mission to the United Nations denied on Friday. Peskov also confirmed that he saw the Wall Street Journal report, but added that "not every time such information corresponds to reality."