In response to recent actions by Florida's official board to remove LGBTQ+ information from its official website, Connecticut is stepping forward to reaffirm its commitment to being one of the top most welcoming state in the nation. As LGBTQ+ History Month approaches in October, Connecticut's tourism office is highlighting the state's enduring tradition of

inclusivity and diversity, reminding everyone that Connecticut is a great place to live, work, and play – no matter who you are or who you love.

"We want to send a strong message to everyone, particularly to those in Florida-and across the country-who may feel their needs and identities are being sidelined, to know that in Connecticut you will always find acceptance" said Anthony Anthony, Chief Marketing Officer for the State of Connecticut. "Here, diversity is celebrated, and we remain committed to ensuring everyone who visits or lives here feels valued, respected, and free to be yourself."

Connecticut: A National Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Connecticut has long been recognized for its progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights and its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all residents and visitors. While other states pull back on their support for the LGBTQ+ community, Connecticut continues to lead, with strong anti-discrimination laws and active LGBTQ+ community organizations contributing to one of the most welcoming environments in the country.

Recently, the state was ranked as one of the top two in the nation for its LGBTQ+ business climate by Out Leadership for its policies, protections, and equal treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals. Connecticut has also earned perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index for several cities, further affirming its leadership in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, the state is a recognized leader in transgender healthcare access by the Transgender Law Center.

"These accolades reflect the heart of who we are as a state," adds Anthony. "They're not just awards-they represent our daily commitment to fostering a community where everyone can feel safe, accepted, and celebrated. We lead by example, ensuring that our policies and practices not only protect but also empower every individual who calls Connecticut home."

Extensive Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community

Connecticut

has gone beyond words, implementing extensive legal protections, services, and resources that support the LGBTQ+ community. These include comprehensive anti-discrimination laws, gender-neutral birth certificates, and a ban on conversion therapy. The state also ensures equal adoption rights, supports second-parent adoption, and offers extensive resources within the education system, including inclusive school policies and LGBTQ+ curricula. Additionally, Connecticut provides critical healthcare services, including transgender healthcare coverage, comprehensive sexual health education, and support for LGBTQ+ youth through community centers and specialized organizations.

LGBTQ+ History Month

CTvisit :

Throughout LGBTQ+ History Month, Connecticut will prominently feature its robust LGBTQ+ friendly businesses, events, and communities on CTvisi . The site serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors looking for welcoming and inclusive spaces. By making these resources easily accessible, Connecticut continues to show its unwavering commitment to inclusion.

Outreach to Florida's LGBTQ+ Community: In response to the recent developments in Florida, Connecticut will be launching a digital ad campaign targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Florida, inviting them to discover what makes Connecticut a welcoming alternative. The campaign emphasizes that inclusivity is a core value in Connecticut, and everyone is encouraged to explore all the state has to offer.

"Our message is clear," said Anthony. "In Connecticut, everyone is welcome. Unlike Florida which has removed LGBTQ+ resources from its tourism website, we are proud to prominently feature out commitment to inclusivity across all our platforms, including CTvisit. Our marketing efforts showcase Connecticut as a beacon of safety, acceptance, and opportunity for all, ensuring our state remains a destination where everyone can truly belong."

For more information on LGBTQ+ history month, visit .

