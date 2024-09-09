“Golden Key” Shines In Xiamen! The 24Th China International Fair For Investment And Trade Officially Opens

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Xia men, China – The 24th China International Fair for and Trade (“CIFIT”), hosted by China's of Commerce, is being held in Xiamen during September 8-11. This year's CIFIT embodies the Global Development Initiative with its permanent theme of“Expanding Two-Way Investment, Jointly Facilitating Global Development” and the annual theme of“Investment Linking the World”. It focuses on high-quality inward investment and high-level outward investment, highlighting multilateral and bilateral economic and trade exchanges, promoting industrial investment cooperation in digital and green fields, and encouraging countries to open wider to each other and share investment opportunities, contributing to the construction of an open world economy and the building of a global community of development.







Covering a total area of 120,000 square meters, this year's CIFIT features three thematic exhibition areas: Investment Promotion, Industrial Innovation and Development, and Project Matchmaking. More than 100 activities, such as the Exchange of the Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones, and the Digital Economy Matchmaking and Exchange among BRICS Countries, will be held, with an expected number of participants and exhibitors exceeding 80,000.

One of the highlights of this CIFIT is the emphasis on internationalization and serving major national development strategies

This CIFIT actively practices the Global Development Initiative and serves the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, attracting over 1,000 delegations from government agencies and business groups from 119 countries and regions, of which about 80% are Belt and Road Initiative partner countries.

Hungary, Guest of Honor Country

Located in the heart of Europe and known as the“Pearl of the Danube,” Hungary serves as an important gateway to the European Union. It is a steadfast partner in the Belt and Road cooperation. In recent years, with the accelerated pace of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, a large number of well-known Fujianese enterprises, such as CATL and Intretech, have invested in Hungary, making Fujian one of the most important sources of Chinese investment for Hungary.

At this CIFIT, Hungary has set up a national pavilion covering 450 square meters , showcasing its technological and cultural characteristics, with an interactive wall, touchscreens, and virtual reality installations, as well as a large Rubik's cube with national characteristics. Concurrently, a series of themed events will be held to highlight investment opportunities in Hungary, as well as products and innovative achievements in logistics, automotive, agriculture, and other sectors.