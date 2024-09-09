PM Chairs GCC-India Ministerial Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, President of the GCC 161st Ministerial Council Meeting, chaired Monday the joint ministerial meeting for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Republic of India, at the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the GCC and the Republic of India and ways to boost them, along with several topics of common interest.
MENAFN09092024000067011011ID1108653305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.