Fisher House Foundation Awards 500 Scholarships To Children Of Military Families

Rockville, MD, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scholarships for Military Children program once again came through for 500 students from military families who were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

“I will be attending Notre Dame this fall, which has been a dream of mine since I was a child. This scholarship helps me to make this dream a reality,” said scholarship recipient Kaylin Hart.

“I am the daughter of an Air Force veteran who served for 22 years. I aspire to be in the military when I grow up as well! My goal is to become a military physician in either the Navy or Air Force. I look forward to serving my country, just as my father did.”

The program, created in 2001, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrates the commissaries' role in enhancing the military's quality of life. Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps service members and their families, partners with the Defense Commissary Agency to administer the scholarship.

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency and the support of all our generous sponsors, whose contributions ensure the success of this program year after year,” said Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation's director of community relations.

No government funds are used to support the Scholarships for Military Children program. Commissary vendors, manufacturers, brokers, suppliers, and the general public donate to fund the program.

Sponsors for the 2024-25 scholarship program are:

At the four-star level, donating $50,000 to $199,999: Speer Dream Foundation

At the three-star level, donating $25,000 to $49,999: Major General Harry Greene AUSA Aberdeen Chapter; and Degree, a Unilever brand, and the San Diego Padres

At the two-star level, donating $10,000 to $24,999: ADP Foundation; Anonymous (1); Fisher House, Inc.; Hershey Company; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Mr. and Mrs. David Mast; and Colonel (Ret) William E. & Helen Q. Sherman

At the one-star level, donating $2,000 to $9,999: 522 Foundation, Inc.; AEC Online Store; Peter Agnes; Anonymous (3); Major General Susan Y. Desjardins, USAF (Ret) and Peter D. Lennon; Sean Downing; Elite Brands, LLC; Suzanne Gaudreau; General Mills, Inc.; Perry and Donna Golkin Family Foundation; Luke Gygax; Peter and Dorothy Jahn; Lt Col Ronald Mattana, USAF (Ret.); Nestle Health Science; Resnick Foundation; and Susan Willner

Overseas Service Corp. and Webco Services Co. also supported the Scholarships for Military Children program.

About Fisher House



Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 98 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.



Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.



