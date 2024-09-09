Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powered Surgical Handpieces Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Powered Surgical Handpieces Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The powered surgical handpieces market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.09 billion in 2023 to $2.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing aging population, rising incidence of orthopedic, ENT, neurosurgical, and plastic and reconstructive surgeries, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and arthroscopy, rising health consciousness and disposable income among consumers, and expanding use of smart and automatic control features in powered surgical staplers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The powered surgical handpieces market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing volume of global surgical procedures, rise in healthcare spending, increasing geriatric population, rising lifestyle disease burden, and high prevalence of chronic disorders requiring surgical interventions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Powered Surgical Handpieces Market

The increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the powered surgical handpieces market going forward. The advances in healthcare and living standards have led to longer life expectancies. The increase in robotic-assisted surgeries has made surgical procedures less invasive, reducing recovery times and increasing patient willingness to undergo surgery. Powered surgical handpieces help in surgeries by providing surgeons with precise control and efficiency in performing tasks like cutting and drilling and reducing fatigue, ultimately improving surgical outcomes and patient recovery.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Growth?

Key players in the powered surgical handpieces market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun, NSK Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Overview ?

Major companies operating in the powered surgical handpieces market are developing surgical stapling devices to enhance surgical efficiency, reduce operation time, and improve patient outcomes. These advanced stapling devices are designed to provide precise and consistent staple formation. Surgical stapling devices are specialized medical instruments used to close wounds or surgical incisions with staples rather than sutures.

How Is The Global Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Electric-Powered, Battery-Powered, Pneumatic-Powered

2) By Application: Orthopedic, Ear Nose Throat (ENT), Cardiothoracic, Neurology, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Powered Surgical Handpieces Market

North America was the largest region in the powered surgical handpiece market in 2023. The regions covered in the powered surgical handpieces market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Powered Surgical Handpieces Market Definition

Powered surgical handpieces are advanced medical instruments used by surgeons to perform a variety of precise and controlled tasks during surgical procedures. These devices are powered by electricity, batteries, or pneumatic systems, providing consistent and reliable performance. They come in various forms, including drills, saws, reamers, and burs, and are designed to enhance the precision, speed, and efficiency of surgical operations.

Powered Surgical Handpieces Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global powered surgical handpieces market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Powered Surgical Handpieces Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on powered surgical handpieces market size, powered surgical handpieces market drivers and trends, powered surgical handpieces market major players, powered surgical handpieces competitors' revenues, powered surgical handpieces market positioning, and powered surgical handpieces market growth across geographies. The powered surgical handpieces market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2024

report/surgical-retractors-global-market-report

Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024

report/powered-surgical-instruments-global-market-report

Surgical Stapling Products Global Market Report 2024

report/surgical-stapling-products-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.