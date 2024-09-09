Lovesac Announces Limited-Edition Home Furnishings Collaboration With Kidsuper

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The brands return to NYFW with a disruptive launch of exclusive products paired with satirical branded content sitcom "Get Comfy with KidSuper", merging artful streetwear with Lovesac comfort

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac , the Designed for Life home furnishing and brand that most recently reinvented the living room accent chair with the launch of the PillowSac Accent Chair, has teamed up with disruptive fashion label KidSuper to launch, "Get Comfy with KidSuper ," a first-of-its kind, limited-edition collection of home furnishing styles. Inspired by the infamous KidSuper 'Kissing' print, the disruptive collection merges cloud-like comfort with boundary-pushing streetwear, bringing a bold new aesthetic to the home.

Lovesac and KidSuper's collaboration.“Get Comfy with KidSuper,” a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition collection

The creative execution surrounding the collection launch campaign will be as unique as the limited-edition collection itself, coming to life through a 90's style sitcom creative concept for a commercial starring none other than artist, fashion, comedian, and musician trailblazer Colm Dillane, the visionary behind the KidSuper brand.

Inspired by the world-renown KidSuper 'Kissing' print, which features two faces intertwining for a kiss. The viral Lovesac PillowSac Accent Chair product headlines the collection with additional styles: a matching Footsac, Squattoman, Accent Pillow, and Hoodie Sweatshirt.

Lovesac sits at the sweet spot where versatility meets design, and when you combine that with KidSuper's bold disruption in fashion, it just made sense to give Colm an open canvas with Lovesac.

This announcement follows the instant sensation of Lovesac and KidSuper's first collaboration in February 2024. The exclusive Blue Camo MovieSac and Squattoman Cover product drop first introduced consumers to the blended home comfort and artful streetstyle that only these two brands could create together. The latest capsule pushes these boundaries on the intersection of fashion and home even further, giving consumers more opportunities to bring their couture style into the living room.

The limited edition "Get Comfy with KidSuper" collection will include four Lovesac product styles and one completely original wearable (all highlighted in the sitcom commercial series) inspired by the world-renown KidSuper 'Kissing' print, which features two faces intertwining for a kiss. The viral Lovesac PillowSac Accent Chair product headlines the collection with additional styles including a matching Footsac, Squattoman, Accent Pillow, and Hoodie Sweatshirt.

"Lovesac sits at the sweet spot where versatility meets design, and when you combine that with KidSuper's bold disruption in fashion, it just made sense to give Colm an open canvas with Lovesac," said Lovesac CEO

and Founder Shawn Nelson. "Letting him take our new PillowSac Accent Chair and stretch the limits of what's possible was an absolute no-brainer. The outcome? It's something truly unique-unlike anything we've ever done. The puffiest and comfiest Sac ever designed! I'm beyond excited that we got to break new ground together with this one-of-a-kind collaboration in the world of furniture."

The creative execution surrounding the collection launch campaign will be as unique as the limited-edition collection itself, coming to life through a 90's style sitcom creative concept for a commercial starring none other than artist, fashion, comedian, and musician trailblazer Colm Dillane, the visionary

behind the KidSuper brand. A series of vignettes will center around the Kissing Puffer PillowSac Accent Chair design and will all take place in a fake living room set that nods to the 90s sitcom era.

In true disruptive fashion, the Lovesac and KidSuper campaign will physically come to life at KidSuper's New York premiere of Funny Business, the brand's comedy fashion show during NYFW, boasting a legendary line-up of comedians and experiential product moments including a recreation of the commercial reminiscent of a 90's style sitcom set. On-site, a Lovesac Lounge will offer innovative seating options, and the sitcom-style campaign will evolve into live commercial breaks in between sets, with hero styles on stage for talent to comfortably relax on while taking it all in.



Compatible with existing Lovesac PillowSac, MovieSac and Squattoman Inserts, the brand's changeable, washable Covers offer the opportunity for customers to tailor their space to fit their current aesthetic and changing design needs. The limited-time-only styles will be sold individually and can also be purchased in a variety of bundle offerings.





Lovesac x KidSuper Kissing Design PillowSac Accent Chair, $2,025



Squattoman: Lovesac x KidSuper Kissing Design, $400



18 x 18 Throw Pillow: Lovesac x KidSuper Kissing Design, $200



Footsac Blanket: Lovesac x KidSuper Kissing Design, $500



MovieSac & Squattoman: Lovesac x KidSuper Camo, $1425

Sweatshirt: Get Comfy with Lovesac and KidSuper Studios, $150



The highly anticipated drop is part of a longer-term brand partnership, one that will evolve and incorporate further product and experiential innovation. Visit for more information and to purchase the limited-time-only "Get Comfy with Kidsuper" collection.



About The Lovesac Company

Based in

Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:

LOVE ) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System, and the most recently launched PillowSac Accent Chair, a first of its kind accent chair for the living room. As a recipient of Repreve's 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at

, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, FOOTSAC, MOVIESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, SQUATTOMAN, and STEALTHTECHare trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About KidSuper

KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane. Although KidSuper is best known as artist and designer, Colm Dillane's clothing label, he prefers to brand all of his creative ventures under this moniker. KidSuper is a creative collective that designs and makes clothes; paints and does art shows; records music; and makes films and music videos, all out of KidSuper's Brooklyn space.



KidSuper is a platform for Colm's abounding creativity, and its success has made the artist and designer an unexpected reference in American fashion. Dillane firmly believes that enthusiasm is contagious, and that whatever you do, giving it the utmost enthusiasm will capture people's hearts. "When you are little, you believe you can do anything and that everything is possible – you're young and you're free. KidSuper lives by that philosophy."



Colm Dillane/KidSuper won the 2021 special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the prestigious LVMH Prize and the 2022 CDFA /Vogue Fashion Fund, was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award, then the following year nominated for the 2023 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He was invited to guest design the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and entered the BoF500 list in 2023.



Contact Lovesac:

Nate Zubal, PR & Project Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lovesac Company