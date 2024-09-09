Motive Energy Unveils Dynamic Rebrand And New Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Motive Energy, a pioneering leader in and power solutions, proudly announces its vibrant rebrand and the launch of a new website. This transformation, which includes a new streamlined logo and enhanced digital presence, reflects Motive Energy's commitment to providing end-to-end solutions.

Bob Istwan, CEO of Motive Energy, expressed his satisfaction with the rebrand. "The new logo is not just a visual update; it reflects our commitment to our customers by symbolizing the end-to-end solutions we deliver across all industries. Likewise, our new website encompasses all that we do in the energy industry."

Tony Capolino, President of the Industrial Batteries & Chargers Division, emphasized the new website's alignment with his division's scale and scope. "The updated website showcases the extensive range of our material handling solutions and reinforces our position as the largest distributor of DEKA forklift batteries and ACT chargers in the U.S.," said Capolino.

Matt McNulty, Vice President of Sales for the Sustainable Solutions Division, highlighted the division's achievements and the aim of the redesigned website. "Being ranked as the #8 C&I EPC in California by Solar Power World reflects the effort our entire team demonstrates on a daily basis. The rebranded website better aligns with our multichannel sales strategy supplying Developers & EPCs with an integrated Energy Storage and Energy Management System while we continue to grow our partnerships with existing Motive customers," McNulty noted.

The new website introduces fresh branding and provides detailed insights into Motive Energy's four key divisions: Sustainable Solutions, Industrial Batteries & Chargers, Energy Credits, and Automotive & Commercial Batteries. This segmentation ensures that potential and existing customers can easily navigate and access tailored solutions specific to their business needs.

This rebranding initiative is beginning a broader refresh across all Motive Companies over the next few months.

Visit Motive Energy's new website at motiveenergy to explore its integrated solutions and learn more about their transformative impact across industries.

About Motive Energy: For the last 50 years, Motive Energy has transformed how businesses source, store, and manage their energy. As a self-performing

EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), Motive Energy provides comprehensive end-to-end energy solutions that power industries forward.

