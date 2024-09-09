The Invisible Threat: NPMA Video Series Shows How Pests Can Put Your Health At Risk

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New campaign reveals the diseases pests carry, emphasizing the dangers of pest-borne illnesses

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new series titled, "What Grows There ," the National Pest Management Association (NPMA)

is uncovering the alarming reality that pests like mice, cockroaches and house flies can carry dangerous bacteria and diseases that are often invisible to the naked eye.

In this eye-opening video series, NPMA takes a closer look – literally – at these threats by swabbing the feet, tails, and underbellies of pests to demonstrate the potential dangers lurking within our homes.

With“What Grows There”, NPMA is pulling back the curtain on the bacteria and disease-causing pathogens that pests can bring into our homes.

"The real danger of pests often lies in what we can't see," said

Dr.

Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA.

"Pests can carry harmful pathogens into our homes, putting our health at risk without us even realizing it. By understanding the risks that aren't always visible, you can take the steps needed to safeguard yourself and your family."



Dr. Jorge Parada, Medical Advisor for NPMA, added, "Pests are more than unwanted house guests – they can spread bacteria that contribute to serious foodborne illnesses like E. coli, salmonella, and campylobacter. This can cause anything from stomach cramps and diarrhea to more serious complications that require medical attention. The reality is clear: don't underestimate pests, because the health risks they pose are very real."



About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit

PestWorld

SOURCE National Pest Management Association