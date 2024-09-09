Iran urges for enhanced collaboration among chambers of commerce in BRICS

(MENAFN) Mehdi Sadeghi, Deputy Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), has advocated for enhanced cooperation among the chambers of commerce of BRICS member countries to foster economic development. Sadeghi's remarks came during a seminar titled “The Role of BRICS Chambers of Commerce in the Development of Economy and Entrepreneurship,” which was held on the sidelines of the BRICS International Municipal Forum in Moscow. In his speech, Sadeghi highlighted the substantial contribution of BRICS countries to the global economy and emphasized their potential to surpass major economic unions such as the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union (EU) in enhancing global GDP in the future.



Sadeghi underscored that the primary objective of forming chambers of commerce is to facilitate economic growth and development. He pointed out that both developed and developing countries benefit significantly from a robust private sector, which serves as a crucial driver of economic progress. The Deputy Head stressed that the chambers of commerce, including TCCIMA, possess the expertise and capabilities to support government efforts in achieving sustainable economic growth and development.



He elaborated on the advantages that chambers of commerce offer, noting their deep understanding of business dynamics and the challenges faced by the private sector. This expertise is often more nuanced compared to that of public sector decision-makers, who may lack familiarity with the intricacies of business operations. By leveraging their knowledge and experience, chambers of commerce can provide valuable assistance to governments in addressing economic issues and implementing effective growth strategies.



The BRICS International Municipal Forum, which took place from August 27 to 29, 2024, at the Expocentre Central Exhibition Complex in Moscow, was part of the broader series of events held under Russia’s chairmanship of the BRICS Group this year. The forum covered a range of topics including municipal cooperation, digitalization, sustainable development, and innovations in urban management. These discussions reflect the ongoing commitment of BRICS nations to addressing global economic and urban challenges through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions.

