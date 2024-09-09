Bharti Airtel Foundation Has Been Awarded The Prestigious Rajasthan State Shiksha Bhushan Award 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9 September 2024, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Rajasthan: Bharti Airtel Foundation has been honored recently with the prestigious 'Rajasthan State Shiksha Bhushan Award 2024' under Bhamashah Samman by the of Rajasthan. This recognition acknowledges the Foundation's steadfast commitment and innovation strategies towards building educational excellence in the state through its programs, especially Quality Support Program (QSP). The 28th Bhamashah Samman 2024, a celebration of excellence and innovation, was held in the presence of Shri. Madan Dilawar, the Honorable of School Education & Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Rajasthan, alongside other dignitaries from the state government. Mr. Sandeep Sarda, Regional Head at Bharti Airtel Foundation along with his team received the award on behalf of the organization.



Furthermore, Bharti Airtel Foundation is set to intensify its impact in Rajasthan following the recent recognition and renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Project Director, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan. This renewed collaboration highlights the Foundation's commitment to further elevating the educational landscape in the state. The Foundation plans to enhance the schooling experience by focusing on key areas such as improving teacher engagement and supporting school leadership. Specific initiatives include advancing co-scholastic activities, optimizing school processes, and strengthening stakeholder engagement.



By fostering deeper connections between schools, communities, and parents, the Foundation aims to create a more holistic and supportive education environment for the students. Its efforts, particularly through QSP, have been acknowledged since 2013 in Rajasthan, enriching the educational experience for over 35,000 students and more than 1,600 teachers across 125 government schools in Rajasthan. In Addition, this program has been completed in 173 Government schools in Rajasthan till now.



About Bharti Airtel Foundation



Bharti Airtel Foundation was set up in the year 2000 as the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises with a vision, 'To help underprivileged children and youth of our country realize their potential.' The Foundation works in the space of holistic quality education in rural India with a special focus on the girl child; and also supports Higher Education programs in partnership with premier institutions. Since 2006, the flagship, Satya Bharti School Program has been providing free quality education to thousands of underprivileged children in 164 schools in rural India across four states. At present over 36,000 children are enrolled in Satya Bharti Schools of which over 50% are girls. The impact of quality education has been widened by transferring the learning and good practices of this program to more than 3.7 lakh students studying in 888 partner government schools across 12 States/UTs, through Quality Support Program (QSP), since 2013. In addition, Bharti Airtel Foundation was invited by several education officers at district and state level to scale up some of the initiatives through QSP State Partnerships. The Foundation is working on a new initiative, TheTeacherApp, which is one of the most innovative technology solutions for teachers and educators in the country. Satya Bharti Abhiyan, the sanitation initiative, from 2014 till 2021, has benefitted over 2 lakh beneficiaries by improving sanitation conditions in the districts of Punjab, providing access to toilets and by fostering behavioural change in communities. The Foundation has been able to impact over 3 million children in a meaningful manner through its education programs since inception.



