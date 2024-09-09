Winners Announced: 3Rd Quarter Volume 41 Writers And Illustrators Of The Future Contests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 3rd Quarter Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest winners.

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce the Winners and Finalists for the 3rd Quarter of Year 41.

- L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the third-quarter winners for its 41st year.For the Writers of the Future Contest, the writer winners for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, are:First Place – TR Naus from VirginiaSecond Place – Ian Keith from ArizonaThird Place – Joel C. Scoberg from WalesFor the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the illustrator winners are:John Barlow from MinnesotaHeatherAnne Lee from New YorkBreanda Audrey Petsch from ColoradoCongratulations to them all! They will be published in 2025 in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41.You can find the complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions at .In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote,“The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form.” The Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, stated,“Winners and their continued accomplishments are the real proof of the legacy of L. Ron Hubbard and what this Contest means to the future of science fiction and fantasy. Congratulations to you all!”The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, some of the field's biggest names, and a lavish awards ceremony.Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Hugh Howey, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Sean Williams.Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.The success of the Contests is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and 6,300 short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies. In addition, 16 winners have 41 New York Times bestselling books combined.The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .

