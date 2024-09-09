Digital PCR Market Size Set To Reach USD 18.78 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital PCR Market

Increasing demand for precise diagnostic tools and rising technological advancements in digital PCR technologies drive the digital PCR growth.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global digital PCR market size is estimated to grow from USD 9.40 billion in 2024 to USD 18.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2024 - 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWhat is Digital PCR?Digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) is a revolutionary technology used to detect and quantify rare mutations in nucleic acids. This technique has been widely replicated worldwide due to its high accuracy in detecting hard-to-be-taken samples or samples with degraded nucleic acid. Compared to other PCR methods, digital PCRs are highly sensitive and provide absolute quantification, which has led to an increase in its applications such as copy number variation (CNV), rare sequence detection, gene expression and miRNA analysis, and single-cell analysis, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library analysis.Key Takeaways from Report:.The market is comprehensively segmented based on information, product offering, technology, application, end user, and region. This detailed segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market landscape, empowering stakeholders in making strategic decisions..By region, the report includes insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the digital PCR market owing to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which leverages advanced technologies like PCR..Market key players are constantly innovating, collaborating, and expanding their reach to stand out in a competitive environment that drives the global digital PCR market.Factors Driving Digital PCR Market Growth:.The growing adoption of digital PCR across various applications due to its precision and sensitivity for nucleic acid quantification propels the digital PCR market growth..A surge in diabetic cases has increased the demand for precise diagnostic tools, driving growth in the digital PCR market. Digital PCR technology provides precise and sensitive detection during the treatment of diabetic patients..Increasing research and development toward new product development fuels the demand for digital PCR. Rising technological advancements in digital PCR technologies contribute to both clinical diagnostics and research settings because they support more detection of genetic mutations, rare sequences, and low target abundances..A surge in the prevalence of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumors further augment the market expansion as these illnesses require precise and sensitive molecular diagnostics for detection and monitoring.Competitive Analysis:An increasing number of product launches by key market players are projected to propel the market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a leading player in the life sciences sector, launched its PREvalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 wastewater quantification kit developed for COVID-19 wastewater testing.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingKey Companies in Digital PCR Market:.Electronic Arts Inc..Google.HTC Corporation.Linden Research, Inc..Meta.Microsoft.Nintendo.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc..Samsung.Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.VirtuixRegional Insights:By region, the study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the digital PCR market due to the presence of well-developed hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. The increased incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases has resulted in the United States accounting for the largest revenue share in 2023.Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increased investment in advanced healthcare technologies from both government and private sectors, which is fostering the adoption of innovative diagnostic tools like digital PCR.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingSegmental Outlook:By Product Offering Outlook:.Reagent & Consumables.Instruments.Software.ServicesBy Technology Outlook:.Droplet Digital PCR.Beaming Digital PCRBy Application Outlook:.Clinical Applications.Research Applications.Forensic Applications.Environmental Applications.Other ApplicationsBy End User Outlook:.Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories.Academic and Research Institutes.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.CROs and CDMOs.Forensic Laboratories.Other End UsersBy Regional Outlook:.North America.US.Canada.Europe.Germany.France.UK.Italy.Spain.Netherlands.Russia.Rest of Europe.Asia Pacific.China.Japan.India.Malaysia.South Korea.Indonesia.Australia.Vietnam.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.South Africa.Rest of Middle East & Africa.Latin America.Mexico.Brazil.Argentina.Rest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Digital PCR Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global digital PCR market size is expected to reach USD 18.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).Browse More Research Reports:Pessary Market:Asia Pacific Immunohistochemistry Market:Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Anti-Aging & Longevity Market:gRNA Market:Term Insurance Market:About Polaris Market Research:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 