KBR's Market-Leading ROSE Technology Selected By Zhejiang Petroleum For The Largest SDA Unit In China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today that it has been awarded a contract for its ROSE® supercritical Solvent De-Asphalting (SDA) from Zhejiang & Chemical Co. Ltd. (ZPC), a subsidiary of Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd. in China.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide licensing and proprietary engineering design to ZPC, the operator of China's largest refinery.

"We are looking forward to working with ZPC on this unit, which will be the largest SDA unit in China deploying KBR's energy-efficient ROSE process," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "ROSE is an innovative supercritical extraction technology, globally recognized for its energy-efficient approach to bottom-of-the-barrel processing. This relatively simple process is designed for safe start-up and reliable performance, significantly improving the carbon footprint for refiners. Our solution is intended to enable ZPC to upgrade its residue conversion for higher profitability and operational sustainability."

KBR is a global leader in SDA technology with the largest installed base and has been involved in the licensing, design, engineering, and commissioning of 72 ROSE units worldwide with a combined licensed capacity of nearly 1.66 million barrels per day. In 2024, KBR is celebrating 100 years of offering refining and clean fuel solutions.

