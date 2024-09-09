Beam Global Launches Beamspot™ Curbside EV Charging Product Line

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BeamSpotTM sustainable curbside EV charging solution integrates with existing streetlight infrastructure and addresses the growing demand for EV charging where people need it most

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of and security, announced the official launch of the patented BeamSpotTM sustainable curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure system. The streetlight replacement combines solar, wind and utility-generated electricity into Beam Global's proprietary integrated batteries to provide resiliency, lighting and curbside EV charging. BeamSpotTM products are intended for public use in areas where EV charging is needed most but traditional installation methods are most challenging, including on street parking environments, communities with multi-unit housing and public access complexes such as shopping centers, airports, event centers, stadiums and amusement parks.



Last year Beam Global announced the creation of Beam Europe through the acquisition of Amiga DOO, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of streetlights. One of the many benefits of the acquisition was the enhancement of Beam Global's ability to bring the BeamSpotTM product to market in both Europe and the U.S.

“We believe our BeamSpot product line will solve real problems both in America and in Europe: expanding access to charging where people need it most, at the curb on the street and in parking lots," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“Areas with the most EVs often face significant challenges in deploying infrastructure and managing increased electricity demand. Traditional charging infrastructure can be costly and disruptive to install, often requiring significant modifications to existing public spaces. BeamSpot charging stations minimize the need for disruptive construction and electrical work while providing access to charging where people live, shop, dine, work and play. And because BeamSpot generates and stores renewable energy it will add robust capacity and reduce the threat from blackouts, without the need to build power stations and transmission and distribution infrastructure.”

Using existing streetlight foundations and circuits to power EV charging stations is an innovative approach to expanding EV charging infrastructure but streetlights generally only have sufficient power to energize light bulbs – much less than is needed to provide meaningful charges to electric vehicles. BeamSpotTM replaces existing streetlights with a product that combines multiple sources of renewable energy and onboard battery storage, providing a meaningful EV charging experience without requiring new or upgraded utility-grid circuits or other traditional curbside charging infrastructure requirements like trenching, construction, easements, leasing or complex permitting. BeamSpotTM can reduce the time, cost and complexity of expanding EV charging infrastructure while lowering utility costs, increasing resiliency and balancing the grid.

There are an estimated 304 million streetlights around the world, with this number expected to grow to 352 million by 2025. This represents a significant addressable market opportunity to integrate BeamSpotTM EV charging infrastructure, especially in densely populated areas. In addition, many cities are pushing towards greener and smarter urban mobility solutions, but do not have the space or electrical circuitry required to install new charging stations. By simply replacing existing streetlights with BeamSpotTM systems, EV charging can be added without taking up additional real estate on sidewalks or in parking lots.

The BeamSpotTM system adds to Beam Global's growing array of sustainable EV charging infrastructure solutions. To learn more about Beam Global products visit BeamForAll.com .

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

