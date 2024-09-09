(MENAFN) Late Sunday night, Israel launched on several military installations in Syria's central region, resulting in significant casualties and damage. The airstrikes, which occurred at approximately 11:23 p.m. local time (2023 GMT), originated from northern Lebanon and targeted key military sites in the central province of Hama, as reported by the Syrian of Defense and medical officials. The attack led to the deaths of at least four individuals and 15 others.



The Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the airstrikes caused the deaths of three people and resulted in various material losses. Syrian air defenses were engaged during the attack and succeeded in intercepting some of the incoming Israeli missiles; however, a number of missiles reached their intended targets, causing extensive damage. The effectiveness of the Syrian air defenses in mitigating the full impact of the strikes remains unclear.



Dr. Maher Younes, the Health Director for Hama, later provided an updated toll, confirming that four people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries from the airstrikes. The casualty figures reflect the severity of the attack and highlight the ongoing risks faced by civilians in conflict zones. The impact of the strikes has been significant, with ongoing efforts to address the immediate needs of those affected.



Pro-government radio reported considerable damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the strikes, particularly along the Masyaf-Wadi al-Oyoun highway in western Hama countryside. The destruction affected both residential properties and essential services, including the power grid, exacerbating the challenges faced by the local population amid the ongoing conflict.

