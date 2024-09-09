Qatar To Host Arab Banking Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar is set to host the Arab 2024, organized by the Union of Arab Banks, on September 10 and 11. The event, themed "Sustainable Development Requirements and the Role of Banks," will take place under the patronage of HE Governor of the Qatar Central Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani.

The conference will address key issues and topics, with a particular focus on the pivotal role that banks and institutions play in uniting efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

