Apple's 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: Ipads Not Expected To Launch? When Can You Expect It?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Although there will be a number of new items during Apple's 16 announcement event on Monday, it appears the corporation is not yet ready to reveal the new iPads. According to a Bloomberg story, Apple plans to save the iPad models and the iPad Mini 7 generation for a later event in October, when the new M4-powered MacBook Pro models may also be unveiled. The news that Apple has distinct ambitions for the iPads is not shocking, especially considering that the company will be discussing artificial intelligence (AI) and a wide range of goods during the Glowtime event on September 9.

That being said, the most notable improvement to the base model iPad since its reappearance in 2017 occurred in October 2022, according to Apple. Additionally, it was the first iPad to come with a landscape selfie camera-a feature that wouldn't be included to iPads that came after it for a further 18 months.

Apple's A14 Bionic Chip powered the tenth generation iPad. Which processor the business will use in the future iPad and iPad Mini is yet unknown, though. The business may release the new gadget with the A16 Bionic chip as the base model hasn't been updated in two years.

The iPad Mini received its last upgrade back in 2021, which also marked the largest change since its launch in 2012. The iPad Mini 6th generation device featured a flat-sided design, a USB-C type port and added support for Apple Pencil 2.



Several capabilities are absent from the gadget, including compatibility for the Apple Pencil Pro and a landscape front-facing camera. It is expected that both of these capabilities will be included in the upcoming 7th generation iPad Mini.

When and where to watch event LIVE?

On Monday, September 9, the Apple iPhone 16 unveiling event will take place. For those watching in India, the main presentation with Tim Cook and company will start at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live by Apple on its Events page and YouTube channel. The news will be made live during an event that the corporation is holding.

