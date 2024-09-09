Zelensky: Ukraine's Victory Plan Will Be Presented To Biden And Both Presidential Candidates

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All steps of Ukraine's victory plan will be presented to U.S. President Joe Biden and both presidential candidates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a nightly address on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.

"We consistently work with representatives of both parties in the United States – on the sidelines of the Forum in Italy, I met with a delegation of the U.S. Congress," he said.

: President Zelensky:“Our main focus now is to strengthen positions of Ukraine”

According to Zelensky, they talked, in particular, about the victory plan for Ukraine - about some of its details.

"We will present all the steps to U.S. President Biden and both presidential candidates, Trump and Harris, in full," he added.