Zelensky: Ukraine's Victory Plan Will Be Presented To Biden And Both Presidential Candidates
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All steps of Ukraine's victory plan will be presented to U.S. President Joe Biden and both presidential candidates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a nightly video address on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.
"We consistently work with representatives of both parties in the United States – on the sidelines of the Forum in Italy, I met with a delegation of the U.S. Congress," he said.
According to Zelensky, they talked, in particular, about the victory plan for Ukraine - about some of its details.
"We will present all the steps to U.S. President Biden and both presidential candidates, Trump and Harris, in full," he added.
