PSD Says King Hussein Bridge Closed By Other Side

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that the King Hussein Bridge will be closed to passenger and cargo movement until further notice.

Without giving further details, PSD spokesperson said that the King Hussein Bridge crossing [with the occupied West Bank] has been closed by the other side [Israel].



Israel said a truck driver opened fire Sunday at the King Hussein Bridge crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge, killing three Israeli guards before being "eliminated" by security forces.

An Israeli military statement was quoted by AFP as saying that the driver "exited the truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces operating at the bridge."

The driver was shot dead by forces, the military added.

Jordanian Ministry of Interior said that the incident is under investigation.

The King Hussein Bridge crossing is the only international gateway for Palestinians from the West Bank that does not require entering Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.