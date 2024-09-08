Historic Revival: Four Iconic Jaques Chess Designs To Launch This November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antique Reproduction Chessmen

Official Staunton Chess Company UK to release exact replicas of the Leuchars, Harwitz, Cooke, and Anderssen chessmen this November

- Carmelo Miceli

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the success of our groundbreaking 1850 Jaques London Chess Set, the Official Staunton Chess Company UK is proud to announce the successful recreation of four more iconic Jaques antique chess designs. This November, chess enthusiasts and collectors will have the unique opportunity to acquire exact replicas of the Leuchars, Harwitz, Cooke, and Anderssen chessmen.

Since our debut with the 1850 Jaques London Chess Set, we have continued our mission to bring historically significant chess pieces back to life with unparalleled accuracy. Each of these newly recreated sets is a testament to our dedication to preserving the artistry and craftsmanship of the original Jaques designs.

The newly available sets include:

Leuchars Chessmen: Renowned for their intricate detailing and elegant form, these pieces capture the sophistication of 19th-century chess design.

Harwitz Chessmen: Celebrated for their unique and distinguished style, the Harwitz wooden chess set offers a glimpse into the innovative designs of the past.

Cooke Chessmen: Building on our previous success with the Cooke set, this version continues to exemplify the refined elegance of the original pieces.

Anderssen Chessmen: Named after the legendary chess master, this set embodies the classic style and precision associated with Anderssen's era.

Each set has been meticulously crafted to replicate the original Jaques designs with exacting detail. The production process involved comprehensive research and the use of authentic materials, ensuring that every piece remains true to its historical roots.

These chess sets for sale will be available for purchase starting this November, providing a rare opportunity for collectors and chess enthusiasts to own a piece of chess history. With their arrival, the Official Staunton Chess Sets UK company continues to set the standard for historical accuracy and craftsmanship in the world of chess reproductions.



About the Official Staunton Chess Company UK:

The Official Staunton Chess Company UK is committed to offering high-quality chess sets and accessories that honour historical authenticity. We strive to bring cherished designs from the past to a new generation of enthusiasts and collectors.

