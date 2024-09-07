Enemy Dropped Explosives From Drone On Village In Kherson Region, Woman Is Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 69-year-old woman was injured when an explosive device was dropped on a village in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a resident of Odradokamianka. A 69-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, leg and abdominal wounds. The victim is currently under medical supervision,” the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy shelled Poniativka with artillery in Kherson region, a civilian was wounded.
