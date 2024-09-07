Number Of People Traveling To Azerbaijan By Air Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January to August of this year, 2,335,130 people traveled
to Azerbaijan by air from 39 countries, Azernews
reports.
This represents an increase of 7 countries (21.8%) and 526,485
people (35.2%) compared to the same period last year.
During these eight months, the highest number of passengers came
from Russia, totaling 639,458, marking a 30.2% increase from the
previous year.
From Turkey, 577,254 people traveled to Azerbaijan, an 18.7%
increase year-on-year.
The United Arab Emirates also made it into the top three with
298,614 passengers (+47.5%).
Following this, Georgia had 149,842 passengers (+40.5%), Saudi
Arabia 86,030 passengers (+14.8%), Kazakhstan 71,233 passengers
(+31.1%), India 71,582 passengers (+6.6 times), Italy 40,599
passengers (+2 times), Uzbekistan 38,041 passengers (-16%), Kuwait
36,746 passengers (+33.1%), and Qatar 36,186 passengers
(+75.8%).
The top ten now includes India and Italy, with Israel (29,034
passengers, -4.5%) and Germany (21,803 passengers, -6.3%) being
removed from the list.
In August alone, 378,248 passengers traveled to Azerbaijan,
representing a 27.6% increase compared to the same month last
year.
Additionally, last month saw 106,044 passengers arriving from
Turkey, an 8% increase compared to August of the previous year.
