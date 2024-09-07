Kuwait PM Congratulates Brazil On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable to President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (pick up previous)
mt
