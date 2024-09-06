The Comeback Path: Eike Batista And Mário Garnero’S Billion-Dollar Business Revival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eike Batista and Mário Garnero, two of Brazil's most debated figures, have united for a multibillion-dollar initiative.



They aim to invigorate logistics, real estate, and agribusiness, targeting over R$ 10 billion ($1.8 billion) in investments.



On August 27, founders of EBX Group and Brasilinvest , Batista, and Garnero, inked a deal. They plan to develop a logistics terminal and a "smart city" near Porto do Açu in Rio de Janeiro and introduce a revolutionary "supercane."



This union is significant, merging the expertise of two impactful entrepreneurs. Despite their troubled pasts, including legal woes and scandals, they've sustained their global influence.



The "supercane" project is set to triple ethanol production per hectare and boost bagasse output sevenfold. This byproduct is key for bioplastic and paper production.







Batista underscores the profitability: "Burning the biomass nets $20 per ton; converting it to plastic can earn $1,000 per ton."



The projects start with an investment of R$ 700 million ($126 million). Porto do Açu will also develop facilities for storing oil and grains, financed by global and local investors.



Garnero revealed that these facilities would primarily store imported oil until sold. These endeavors mark a strategic turn towards sustainable innovation in Brazil's industries.



They demonstrate the resilience and strategic adaptiveness of two entrepreneurs shaping Brazil's economic future.



The planned "smart city" at Porto do Açu will merge modern, sustainable living for about 12,000 daily commuters. This visionary urban development, unfolding over 15 years, reimagines urban planning in Brazil.



This collaborative effort signals a potential revival for Batista and Garnero's careers. It also underscores significant opportunities within Brazil's industrial and agribusiness spheres, paving the way for future projects in the region.

