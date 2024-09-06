Meridianbet CEO Shares Key Insights At Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, one of Europe's oldest and leading global sports betting and iGaming operator and part of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) announced that its CEO Zoran Milosevic, participated in the Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference. Milosevic discussed Meridianbet's strategic growth, highlighting the company's balanced approach to B2B and B2C operations, as well as its plans for expansion into key emerging markets, including Brazil and South Africa. The panel featured world's most prominent corporate entities of the entertainment industry.



During his talk, Milosevic emphasized how Meridianbet's proprietary technology, combined with Golden Matrix Group's resources, positions the company as a leader in the highly competitive iGaming and sports betting industries.

Key Takeaways from Meridianbet's CEO Talk:

Meridianbet's Legacy and Global Presence



Meridianbet has a 25-year history rooted in Europe, now operating in 18 regulated jurisdictions across the globe. With over 1,200 employees, including 100 software developers, Meridianbet delivers innovative gaming experiences through both retail and online platforms, offering 50+ in-house casino games.

Balancing B2B and B2C Operations



Although Meridianbet initially started as a B2B provider, the B2C segment now contributes 85% of the company's revenue. Meridianbet is preparing a significant upgrade and strategic focus on its B2B segment, which will be formally announced at the upcoming G2E Las Vegas Expo. This effort will reposition Meridianbet as a top-tier provider in the iGaming space, with its advanced B2B platform playing a central role.

Expansion into New Markets



Mr Milosevic discussed the company's strategic focus on expanding into key new markets, including Brazil and South Africa, leveraging its strong B2B offerings. He pointed out that Meridianbet's presence in multiple jurisdictions allows it to take advantage of global growth opportunities, particularly as the regulatory landscape evolves.

Maintaining Profitability in a Competitive Industry



Unlike many worldwide competitors relying on raising significant capital to fuel growth, Meridianbet has successfully maintained a focus on profitability by identifying and capitalizing on niche opportunities. "We operate efficiently and focus on strategic markets where we can maintain profitability while still achieving growth," Milosevic said.

iGaming as the Future of the Industry



Milosevic highlighted that iGaming is experiencing faster growth than traditional sports betting. He noted that younger generations are drawn to fast-paced casino games, which continue to grow at double-digit rates, compared to the single-digit growth in sports betting. "In the future, casino games will look more like video games, resembling the popular formats of today's gaming industry."

Global Growth Strategy



Milosevic discussed Meridianbet's multi-layered approach to growth, including organic expansion, a strong B2B entry strategy, and targeted acquisitions. The company's expansion into Asia, where 60% of the world's population resides, is seen as the next major opportunity, driven by a wave of impending regulation in the region.

"As we look ahead, our focus is on securing footholds in emerging markets, with Brazil and Asia as key targets. Our expertise in both B2B and B2C gives us a competitive advantage as we continue to expand."

For more information about the insight shared during the Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference in New York, visit the Meridianbet Investor relations page at ir.meridianbet.com

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI).

