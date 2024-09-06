Jacksonville Jaguars Roll With Hard Rock Bet As Official Sportsbook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Hard Rock Digital today announced a partnership to make Hard Rock Bet the official sportsbook of the Jaguars. The 2024 season will mark the first season kickoff with sports betting in Florida, and as Florida's only legal sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet will elevate game days with exclusive promotions and experiences for its players and Jaguars fans in Northeast Florida and beyond.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to provide Jaguars fans with unique opportunities and entertaining experiences," said Scott Massey, Jaguars senior vice president of corporate partnerships. "Through our partnership with Hard Rock Bet, Jags fans will have access to a best-in-class sportsbook app, free-to-play casino games, and chances to make 'money-can't-buy' memories."

The multi-faceted partnership includes a variety of co-marketing elements with marquee signage, digital, CRM, and social campaigns throughout the season. In addition, Hard Rock Bet players will receive backstage pass experiences at EverBank Stadium and exclusive VIP access to Jaguars off-site events. Hard Rock Games will also help entertain Jags fans on the team's official Jaguars app, where free-to-play games will be linked via the Hard Rock Neverland Casino social gaming platform.

"Hard Rock Bet is thrilled to Roll with the Jaguars and engage fans in DUUUVAL and beyond with our top-rated app," said Nick Menas, Hard Rock Digital's Managing Director, Corporate Strategy. "We're proud to be the sportsbook for every kind of player and look forward to enhancing game days by bringing Jags fans closer to the action than ever before."

Hard Rock Bet recently launched its 'Roll With Us' fall campaign, welcoming players of all types to play on its easy-to-use app and online sportsbook. With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet offers an integrated New Jersey online casino -sportsbook platform and also operates a sports only experience in Arizona, Florida, Illinois , Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will compete in its 30th season in 2024. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, whose purchase of the franchise became official in January 2012. The club plays its home games at EverBank Stadium, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won four division titles and made eight playoff appearances, playing in 16 postseason games.

