Course Addresses Art And Capital In Modern Egypt
São Paulo – The online course“From Faruq to Nasser: Culture, Art, and Capital in Modern Egypt” offered by production company Tripoli Cultural, which produces and promotes courses and consultancy on the Middle East, begins next Monday (9). The classes are paid, and registrations can be made on Sympla or directly with Tripoli Cultural.
The course will delve into the cultural, artistic and economic development of Egypt from the reign of King Faruq (1936-1952) to the era of Gamal Abdel Nasser (1954-1970). The focus is on analyzing how social, cultural and Political transformations impacted Egyptian society and its identity throughout the 20th century.
The course will be presented by Muna Omran, a professor and playwright with a PhD in History and Literary Theory from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp). She is also a professor in the postgraduate program in Geopolitics of Asia at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Paraná and a member of the Lebanese Brazilian Academy of Letters, Arts and Sciences. The classes will also be taught by Márcia Dib, a dancer, professor, and researcher with a master's degree in Arab Culture from the School of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (FFLCH-USP) and author of the book Música árabe: Expressividade e sutileza [Arab music: expressivity and subtlety].
Online classes
From September 9 to 30, the course will consist of four remote meetings via Zoom, always in the evening, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive certificates, and the course also counts as complementary study hours. The participation fee is BRL 400, which can be paid via Pix or in ten installments via credit card through Sympla. The course is supported by the Imam Hussein Foundation and the Lebanese Foundation of Minas Gerais (Fuliban).
Quick facts:
From September 9 to 30, 2024
Four classes from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m
Price: BRL 400
Registration via email at ... or on Sympla
